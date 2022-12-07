MAN — After a two-year layoff, the Man Hillbillies girls’ basketball program is back and ready to get their season underway.
Man’s most recent season was back in 2019-20 and the ‘Billies did not pick up a single win that year. The next two years saw no interest in the program. They did not have enough players come out to form a team. The drought is over though as this year they will embark on their comeback season with interim head coach Matt Mayo.
The girls’ basketball coaching position is currently open, but until that position gets filled, Mayo will be at the helm of the Billies.
“We are just happy to be able to play basketball — period,” said Mayo. “We have things to work out as a team, but really we are just getting them conditioned that way they can go out and compete.”
As of right now, Man only has ten games scheduled for this year, but Mayo has assured that they are actively looking for more schools to add to their schedule. He is hoping that they can pick up a few more games before the season begins.
Even though they haven’t played a game since February of 2020, coach Mayo is pleased to have seniors such as Kami Anderson and Tori Honaker to lead the way for his team and be their leaders for this season. “Kami has excellent ball handling skills; she can shoot off the dribble and open lanes up for other opportunities for other players. Honaker is stout on defense and can really control the basket when needed — I feel like they are going to step up for us this year,” said Mayo.
Mayo expresses his desire to maintain themselves this year on defense. Where they lack experience, Mayo wants to be able to control any offensive efforts from their opposition. “We are just going to have to play with physicality and quickness — I really want to see if we can stop the ball and force turnovers consistently.” Offensively Mayo wants to see how well his team can move the ball around and take smart shots.
The team has grown day by day according to Mayo. During their first week of practice, they had four more additions that decided to come aboard. Coach Mayo could not be more excited about it and gives full credit to the community for how they have helped form a team this year.
“We held conditioning earlier this year and didn’t have a lot come out, but we let the parents know that we are really gearing for a girls’ team and once they got a hold of it, they just spread the word and took to Facebook — before you know it, we had a team in about three days.”
As interim head coach for the time being, Mayo is more than happy to be in the position he is in for this year but understands the challenge ahead. “It will take some time to figure out who we are as a team — Chemistry needs to really improve but honestly, I just want to lay a solid foundation for the future here at Man — these girls deserve to be able to play each year so hopefully this can be a start to something that will grow immensely each year.”
Man’s schedule will consist of opponents such as Van, Tug Valley, Lincoln County, River View, and Tolsia this year. They will play each team twice for a total of ten games so far. The ‘Billie’s first test will be on Dec 5 and will travel to Van to take on the Bulldogs in their first game back after two years. The game will be at Van Senior high school at 6 p.m.