MAN — The Man High School Athletic Hall of Fame activities have been rescheduled for Oct. 28-29.
The Hall of Fame weekend was originally slated to occur last Thursday and Friday, however, the HOF banquet and the Man/Mount View football game was postponed due to COVID concerns in the Man community.
The Hall of Fame dinner has been reset for Thursday, Oct. 28 with a dinner ceremony at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse. The new inductees will also be recognized at halftime of the Tug Valley at Man high school football game on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Man/Tug Valley game will also be Senior Night for the Man football team as the senior players will be honored.
This year’s Man High School Hall of Fame class includes a wide array of former athletes in many sports.
Thurmond “Dickie” Carter, David “Moose” Ledger, Harold Edward Peoples, Mia Brown-Burton, Orlando King, Eddie “Bub” Tackett Il, Nathaniel Smith and Marlena Rebecca Frye-McCoy are this year’s recipients.
Carter is a 1967 Graduate of Man High School, played football, basketball, baseball, and track for the Hillbillies for three years.
Carter played for the Marshall football team until early November 1970. As fate would have it, Carter quit the team a week before Marshall’s ill-fated plane crash n Nov. 14, 1970 which claimed the lives of all 75 members on board on a return trip from East Carolina.
Frye-McCoy, a 2010 graduate of Man High School, played basketball and softball for the Lady Billies.
She was a Class A First-Team All-State pitcher for four years and led Man to state championships in 2008-09 and a state runner-up finish in 2010.
Ledger, a 1971 graduate of Man High School, played football, basketball and baseball all three years and has been a high school coach for many years.
Peoples, a 1978 graduate of Man High School, is a three-sport standout at Man, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
Brown-Burton, a 1984 graduate from Man High School, played basketball, ran track and played softball all three years for the Hillbillies.
She played shortstop for the 1983 Man softball team, which went 23-0 and won the state championship, the first softball crown for any team in Logan County.
King, a 1998 graduate from Man High School, played three sports — football, basketball and baseball — for the Hillbillies.
Tackett is a service award recipient in the HOF. A 2001 graduate of Man High School, he played baseball for the Hillbillies for four years.
Although baseball was his first love, Bub has continually supported the Man High School sports programs by serving in many capacities for the baseball, basketball and football programs.
Smith, a 2005 graduate of Man High School, played football, and also was a weightlifter and boxer throughout his high school career, competing in the Golden Gloves and winning the state tournament in 2004. He finished with an 11-1 record.
He also competed in three Toughman Boxing events and also participated in cage fighting.
Smith played four years for the Man football team, receiving awards on both offense and defense.
In 2004, Smith broke the broke the school bench-pressing record at 375 pounds.
He is currently an assistant football coach at Man.