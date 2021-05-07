CHARLESTON – The last time the Man Hillbillies played in a state championship basketball game Saddam Hussein ordered his Iraqi army to invade Kuwait.
The Detroit Pistons of “Bad Boys” fame were on their way to a second straight NBA title.
The Simpsons and In Living Color, part of fledgling Fox TV's irreverent programming, first hit the airwaves. Vanilla Ice's “Ice Ice Baby,” was a hit on the music charts.
Thirty one years is a long time, and a long time ago, but that's how long it has been for the Hillbillies.
Until Thursday, when the streak ended.
Class A No. 1-ranked and top seed Man advanced to Saturday's Single-A state championship game by topping Webster County, 81-54, on Thursday night in one of the two state semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win puts Man (15-2) in Saturday morning's 10 o'clock title game as the Billies will square off with No. 3 seed and unbeaten Pendleton County (16-0), which upended No. 2 seed Tug Valley, 38-35, on Thursday afternoon.
The Billies put on a hot-shooting, and dominating display, against the Highlanders.
Man was a sizzling 61.2% from the floor for the game, making 30 of 49 shots, and was 12 of 23 from 3-point territory for 52.2%.
The Billies were a torrid 9 of 12 shooting from 3-point land in the first half for a blistering 75%. Man was 16 of 24 shooting from the floor overall in the first half for a scorching 66.7%.
Caleb Blevins, head coach T.J. Blevins' son, sank a Class A state tournament record eight 3-pointers for the game and finished with 24 points.
Blevins, overcoming a 1 of 11 shooting performance in Man's state tourney opening win over Tucker County on Tuesday, was 5 of 6 from 3-point land in the first half. Peyton Adams was 4 of 5 in the first half from 3 and closed out with 18 points.
Coach Blevins said Caleb hit his stride in the pregame warm-ups.
It was a foreshadowing of what was to come.
“I saw him stroke six 3s in the warm-ups and I told (assistant) Coach (T.J.) Hoosier that he was going to be on tonight,” Coach Blevins said. “I did not tell him that he was about to break the state record. I told him to get one more.”
Added Caleb Blevins, “I felt it in the warm-ups. I was struggling. It was a boost of confidence after you hit one. Then you keep going, going and going and you just get a feel for it.”
Blevins and Adams put on a show in the first half.
“I put my money up with Caleb. He's the best shooter in the state no doubt,” Adams said. “He can stroke it.”
Austin Ball led the way for Man with 25 points and ended up dunking twice.
“We were stroking the ball well. Overall, I could not be more pleased,” Coach Blevins said. “These kids are very special. We're in the state championship and we are on Cloud 9. The whole town of Man will be here. You'll see so many Hillbillies.”
Man last played in a state championship game back in 1990 when the Hillbillies lost 94-68 to Wheeling Central in the Class AA final.
The Billies will be looking for their first ever state title. Webster County, the defending Class A state champions from 2019, saw its season come to a close at 12-7.
“This is huge,” Coach Blevins said. “Those old guys back in 1990 keep onto me and I have a couple of good buddies on that team and they are in my ear the whole time. It's been a long time. I can't wait until Saturday. I knew it was going to be good tonight. We were in the locker room and we were bouncing off of each other.”
Ball said the Billies have one more to go.
“Coming here in high school we had one goal. To get one. We aren't there yet,” he said. “We're chasing it.”
Adams said Man is ready to finish it off.
“You can just feel the energy,” he said.
Jackson Tackett also broke into double digits in the game with 11 points for Man.
Rye Gadd had 15 points and Kaden Cutlip 14 for Webster County, which was 22 of 50 shooting for 44% for the game.
“We played hard and outscored them in the third quarter,” Webster County coach Michael Gray said. “But we could not get over the hump. We knew that he (Caleb Blevins) was going to come out of it from the other night. We knew they shoot the ball well.”
The Billies led just 19-16 after one quarter then turned up the heat from downtown.
Adams got it started with a trey, putting Man ahead 22-16 with 7:23 to go until halftime.
Blevins later connected on back-to-back 3s, giving the Billies a 30-18 edge with 5:00 remaining.
Adams then hit another 3 and added a runner off the window as Man's lead expanded to 36-18.
It was 38-18 after Ball's layup off a Highlander turnover with 3:22 left.
Webster County inched to within 42-26 at the intermission.
The Highlanders cut it to 11 at 48-37 with a 6-0 run in the third quarter but Man countered as Ball scored on a drive down the lane and Blevins drilled another 3-pointer as the Billies led 55-40 after three.
Man then broke the game wide open in the fourth, outscoring the Highlanders 26-14. Ball had both of his slams in the fourth quarter. Blevins broke the state record with his eighth 3 in the closing minute.
Man last played in the state state tournament in 2012 when the Billies lost 62-57 to Charleston Catholic in the opening round. Man had previously played in the state tourney in 2005, also taking a first round loss to the Irish.
Man's other state tournament appearances were in 1928, 1990 and 1997.
Man 19 23 13 26 – 81: Ball 25, Blevins 24, Adams 18, Tackett 11, Cozart 2, Toler 1.
Webster Co. 16 10 14 14 – 54: Gadd 15, Cutlip 14, Williams 7, Coley 6, Blankenship 6, Gillespie 4, Clevenger 2.