MAN — It doesn’t get any easier for the Man High School football team.
After last week’s 74-7 pounding at Class AA No. 3-ranked Independence, the Hillbillies hit the road this week to play another Double-A state power house as Man travels to play at Point Pleasant on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant enters the game with a 6-1 mark and are ranked No. 3 this week in the state. Man has a 3-4 record.
The Big Blacks were awarded a forfeit victory over Wyoming East last week.
Point Pleasant leads 7-1 in the all-time series against Man, including last year’s 40-21 victory over the Billies.
The Big Blacks knocked off Man 7-0 in 2019, handing the Billies their first loss of the season. Man had entered that game with a 7-0 record and were ranked as high as fifth in the state.
Man’s only victory in the series was way back in 1963 in a 13-7 win.
The two teams have played each other the last four years with Point scoring three shutout wins. The other two shutouts were a 45-0 win in 2018 and a 49-0 blanking in 2018.
The Big Blacks have won six straight games after a 32-22 season opening loss at home to Greenbrier East.
Point Pleasant then beat Gallia Academy, Ohio, 26-22, and routed Mingo Central, 66-28, in a pair of road games.
Then on Sept. 17, the Big Blacks rolled past Oak Glen, 42-7, on the road. A 48-20 win at Lincoln County followed. On Oct. 8, Point won 35-33 at Keyser.
Man vs. Point Pleasant Football Series (Point Pleasant leads 7-1):
2020: Point Pleasant 40, Man 21
2019: Point Pleasant 7, Man 0
2018: Point Pleasant 49, Man 0
2017: Point Pleasant 45, Man 0
2000: Point Pleasant 41, Man 14
1999: Point Pleasant 43, Man 14
1963: Man 13, Point Pleasant 7
1962: Point Pleasant 21, Man 12
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
