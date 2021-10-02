MAN – The Buffalo Bison, Man High School's homecoming opponent, were the target of some playful jabs during the annual Man homecoming parade on Thursday.
Students dressed in western attire on one float in a “Hillbilly Hoedown.”
Another float talked of a “Bison BBQ,” complete with “Harvey Sauce,” an ode to Man coach Harvey Arms.
A wanted poster showed Arms, dressed as Old West lawman Wyatt Earp, proclaiming, “There's a new sheriff in town … and he's looking for Bison.”
The Man football team lived up to all of that all in good fun banter on Friday night as the Hillbillies had a Bison roundup in a 20-6 win over Buffalo at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field.
“We got the victory but we made far too many mistakes,” Coach Arms said. “We were still able to survive it. That's the good thing. As the season goes we have to clear up these mistakes that we're making. We actually played pretty well both ways. We moved the ball on offense and on defense we held them down really good. We just could not put it into the end zone enough times.”
Man intercepted Buffalo quarterbacks three times – two by Jacob Walls and the third by Justin Grimmett.
“I think we played well both ways,” Arms said.
Man, ranked 16th in the state this week in Class A, improved to 3-2 on the season with the win. Buffalo dropped to 1-3.
The Hillbillies only led 12-6 after three quarters and the game was still in doubt.
Man got the ball back after a Buffalo punt on the Bison 45-yard line in the fourth quarter then drove 45 yards in nine plays, capped off by jumbo package fullback Jayden Brown's 1-yard TD with 9:41 left in the game. Jeremiah Harless ran in the 2-point conversion, giving Man a 20-6 lead.
It was the back-breaker for Buffalo.
Walls would later pick off Buffalo quarterback Bryce Downey in the end zone and Grimmett would intercept another pass with just 37 seconds left.
“Defensively, we played pretty well,” Buffalo coach Brian Batman said. “We gave up some drives but we buckled down when we needed to. We're still struggling on offense. It's a work in progress. We have to have an answer this week. We've played three tough games in a row and we haven't been able to come out on top.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Man went on top 6-0 at the 9:38 mark of the second period as QB Israel Canterbury tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Harless, who dove to the pylon for six. The PAT by Jaxson Tipton was blocked, his first missed extra point of the year, leaving the score at 6-0 Man.
The touchdown was set up two plays earlier as Harless fired a 51-yard bomb to Walls on a gadget play to the 18-yard line.
Buffalo scored its lone touchdown of the night on special teams as Chase Lovejoy snared a blocked Man punt on the fly and went into the end zone from 12 yards out. The PAT was no good but the Bison were able to tie it up 6-6 with 4:51 left until halftime.
The Hillbillies went ahead 12-6 with 1:52 left until the break as Jordan Adams scored on a 5-yard TD run. The 2-point conversion failed.
Man threatened early in the third, driving down to the Bison 5-yard line but Tipton's 22-yard field goal try was wide left with 4:57 to go.
For Man, it was the first game in five days as the Hillbillies have a makeup game on Tuesday at Mount View. Man is then off next Friday, Oct. 8.
“It will be a short turn-around for us and that will be really tough,” Arms said.
Man beat the Bison for the second straight year and improved to 5-1 in the all-time series.
Keona Acord, a COVID-19 survivor, was crowned at halftime as the Man homecoming queen.
–
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (3-2):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 10: at Westside, W 49-14
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, W 7-6
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, L 21-49
Oct. 1: Buffalo, W 20-6
Oct 5: at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.