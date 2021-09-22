MAN — The Man High School football team caught a break this week.
Originally, the Hillbillies were slated to play three games in an eight-day span beginning with last Friday night’s 7-6 win over Mingo Central at home.
Man was then set to play at Mount View on Tuesday before heading to Wheeling Central on Friday, Sept. 24.
The Mount View game, however, was delayed for a second time and rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Welch due to Mount View High School going to remote schooling.
Man and Mount View were originally slated to play each other in Week 2 at the Man but the game was delayed due to COVID concerns and was also moved to Welch.
Man (2-1) will now have “normal week” preparations for its game on Friday night at Wheeling Central (2-2).
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Wheeling University’s Bishop Schmitt Field.
The Billies trailed 6-0 last week to the Miners but won it with 3:42 left in the game as backup QB Jeremiah Harless led Man on a game-winning drive, hitting Justin Grimmett on a 35-yard TD pass.
Jaxson Tipton booted the PAT for the winning point. He is 10 of 10 on his extra point kicks on the season.
Man won despite being held to just 102 yards of total offense. The Billies had just 44 yards on the ground on 30 carries and only 58 yards in the air. Starting QB Israel Canterbury was 2 of 10 passing for 11 yards and a pick. Harless was 3 of 3 passing for 47 yards and the score.
Grimmett had 14 carries for 60 yards on the night. He snared two passes for 42 yards.
Mingo Central had 242 yards of total offense with 219 on the ground and 23 in the air.
Man and Wheeling Central played last year at Man as the Maroon Knights walked away with a 19-0 win.
The Maroon Knights lead the all-time series 3-0, also taking a pair of wins in the early 1990s.
Wheeling Central lost 33-21 at home to Shadyside, Ohio, last week. The Maroon Knights opened the season with a 36-14 win over Ambridge, Pa., on Aug. 27, then beat Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Ohio, 52-18 on Sept. 4. Wheeling Central then lost 14-7 to Bellaire, Ohio, on Sept. 11.
The Maroon Knights lost to Shadyside for the first time in six years.
Lorenzo Ferrera scored a 72-yard TD run for the Maroon Knights last week.
Payton Hildebrand fired a 75-yard TD pass to Braxton Anderson.
Michael Toepfer was 7 of 16 passes for 100 yards.
Canterbury is 27 of 50 passing for 385 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.
Grimmett has 26 rushes for 169 yards and a TD in two games.
Harless has 11 catches for 167 yards and three scores.
Harless has 22 solo tackles, nine assists and two picks on the defensive end.
Dusten Baisden has 16 solos and 11 assists, while Braxton Mills has 16 solos and 13 assists. Xander Mullins has 16 tackles and six assisted stops.
Grimmett has 20 solos and seven assists. Jayden Brumfield has 15 solos and three assists, while Jacob Walls has 11 tackles and six assists.
Brady Hall-Montgomery has 11 solos, six assists and a sack. Lukas Haney has 14 solos and five assists.