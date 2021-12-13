Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Class A state runner-up Man High School cheerleading team.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

HUNTINGTON — Man High School cheerleaders were awarded runner-up at Saturday's state cheer championships at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. 

Tug Valley High School claimed the Class A title -- their fourth in five years and eighth overall.

Logan competed in the Class AA cheer competition. LHS was state runner-ups last year. Logan coach Alice Akers was named as the WVSSAC's State Coach of the Year.

Robert C. Byrd was the 2A state champs. Bridgeport was the Class AAA state champions.

The Man High School cheerleaders are coached by Kim Keffer.

Man’s team includes Kirsten Ellis, Baylee Muncy, Emily Gillispie, Emma Maynard, Ashlee Tomblin, Audrianna Conn, Allison Hicks, Rhianna Wyant, Destiny Stacy, Maggie White, Destiny Hoosier, Lexeigh Vanover, Chloe Dunigan, Macie Mullins, Hailey Wingler, Jenna Rose and Whitney Caserta.

 

