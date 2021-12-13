Man High School cheer wins runner-up at state competition By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com jmccormick Author email Dec 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now The Class A state runner-up Man High School cheerleading team. Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Man High School cheerleaders were awarded runner-up at Saturday's state cheer championships at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. Tug Valley High School claimed the Class A title -- their fourth in five years and eighth overall.Logan competed in the Class AA cheer competition. LHS was state runner-ups last year. Logan coach Alice Akers was named as the WVSSAC's State Coach of the Year.Robert C. Byrd was the 2A state champs. Bridgeport was the Class AAA state champions.The Man High School cheerleaders are coached by Kim Keffer.Man’s team includes Kirsten Ellis, Baylee Muncy, Emily Gillispie, Emma Maynard, Ashlee Tomblin, Audrianna Conn, Allison Hicks, Rhianna Wyant, Destiny Stacy, Maggie White, Destiny Hoosier, Lexeigh Vanover, Chloe Dunigan, Macie Mullins, Hailey Wingler, Jenna Rose and Whitney Caserta. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jmccormick Author email Follow jmccormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView