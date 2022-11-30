Man Hillbillies boy's 2022-23 basketball schedule Logan Banner Tanner Halstead Author email Nov 30, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Man Hillbillies Boy’s 2022-23 Basketball ScheduleDec 12 Tolsia — Away 7:30 p.m.Dec 20 Mingo Central — Home 7:30 p.m.Dec 21 Huntington St. Joe — Away 7:30 p.m.Dec 27 Summers County — Away 7:30 p.m.Jan 3 Sherman — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan 6 Tolsia — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan 13 Richwood — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan 14 Tug Valley — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan 17 Sherman — Away 7:30 p.m.Jan: 19 Westside — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan 21 Lincoln County — Home 7:30 p.m. Jan 24 Mercer Christian — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan 28 Pocahontas County — Away 7:30 p.m.Jan 31 Mingo Central — Away 7:30 p.m.Feb 3 Van — Away 7:30 p.m.Feb 8 Westside — Away 7:30 p.m.Feb 10 Richwood — Away 7:30 p.m.Feb 16: Summers County — Home 7:30 p.m.Feb 17: Tug Valley — Away 7:30 p.m.Feb 20 Huntington St. Joe — Home 7:30 p.m.Feb 24 Van — Home 7:30 p.m.The Hillbillies basketball team will hold a scrimmage on Dec. 1 at the Man High Fieldhouse. It is slated for 6 p.m. against the River View Raiders. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scrimmage Raider Basketball Summers County Tug Valley Sherman Van Hillbillies Basketball Team Tanner Halstead Author email Follow Tanner Halstead Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView