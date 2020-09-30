High School Football: Wheeling Central 19, Man 0
MAN — Finally!
The Man High School football team finally hit the field for a game on Friday night as the homestanding Hillbillies faced off against Wheeling Central.
Man ended up falling to the Maroon Knights 19-0 at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field but it was good for the Billies to finally see action of any kind.
Man, coming off last year’s 8-3 playoff season, had its first four games called off due to COVID-19 concerns and lost matchups against Logan, Mount View, Westside and Mingo Central.
Friday’s atmosphere wasn’t the same, but at least it was a start.
The crowd was small, being restricted to just parents and guardians only as the general public was not allowed. Other fans stood along the road outside the stadium while others sat on a flatbed truck beyond one of the end zones and another group watched from a deck at a nearby house. Fans in the stadium were asked to socially distance and to wear marks.
But just to have a chance to play a game and begin to make steps into a sense of normal life was huge. If still allowed, Logan County students will be able to make a return to the classroom on Monday. Logan County’s students have been in remote learning since early September.
Man came into the game against the three-time defending Class A state champion Maroon Knights at a heavy disadvantage and as the underdogs as the Hillbillies started practice two weeks later than normal due to Logan County’s red status on the state’s COVID-19 map at the time.
Man (0-1) had no games or scrimmages under its belt while Wheeling Central (2-2) had already played three regular season games.
“Without a doubt we had an advantage,” said Wheeling Central coach Mike Young, who is in his 50th year of coaching. “I know how we were in our first game as compared to now.”
The Billies had first-game jitters, turning the ball over four times (two fumbles and two interceptions) and seeing penalties mount up but were able to hold their own against the state champs.
“Man is a class act and they are going to make a lot of noise in Single-A,” Young said. “I’m proud of my kids too. We made some mistakes but the credit goes to (Man) Coach (Harvey) Arms and his staff. They were well prepared for a first game. It was great hospitality down here and a great venue for a game. We were just glad that we were able to play. We are happy, pleased and proud but we have to get to drawing board and work harder.”
Man coach Harvey Arms, now in his 19th season as the Billies’ coach, was disappointed in the outcome, but given his team’s disadvantage, walked away with at least something to build on.
“Just like I told the kids, we had a lot of opportunities and played right with them, but we would turn the ball over and shoot ourselves in the foot,” Arms said. “You can’t win a ballgame with turnovers. And in all of those turnovers we were moving toward the goal line. But we told the kids that this was a first game. We are five weeks late. We had no scrimmage and this was our first game situation at all. With all that said, I thought we did a real good job. We competed well and we played hard against a real tough program.”
Down 13-0 at the half and after three quarter, Man, led by quarterback Israel Canterbury, began to make its move in the early moments of the fourth quarter.
Man marched all the way to the Wheeling Central 3-yard line but fumbled the ball away on a third-and-goal play with 9:07 left in the game.
Wheeling Central then put the icing on the cake with a 5-yard touchdown run by Riley Watkins with 2:17 left to put the game out of reach, 19-0. Man’s Erick Grimmett blocked the extra point kick, his second blocked PAT of the night.
Earlier in the third quarter, Canterbury, a junior transfer from Belfry, (Ky.), had got Man into scoring position but a fourth down conversion failed at the Wheeling Central 23-yard line.
Wheeling Central struck first on its opening drive, marching 69 yards in seven plays, capped off with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jordan Waterhouse with 2:39 left in the opening quarter. The point after kick was good as the Maroon Knights led 7-0.
Wheeling Central later marched to the Man 29 but Josh Moody picked off a pass on a fourth-and-15 play. Four plays later, however, Man fumbled the ball back at the Billies’ 24-yard line.
The Maroon Knights then capitalized five snaps later at quarterback Michael Toepfer scored on a 1-yard plunge with 3:46 to go until halftime. Erick Grimmett blocked the PAT, leaving the score at 13-0.
Man, and also its Logan County rivals Logan and Chapmanville, were given the go-ahead to play this weekend after a ruling by Clayton Burch, West Virginia’s superintendent of schools.
Since Logan County was gold or “elevated” on last Saturday’s COVID state map that initially allowed the three schools to play.
Logan County remained gold this past Saturday.
Man was originally slated to play at Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 2, put Putnam County was yellow and the game was canceled. The Billies added a replacement game on Wednesday at Mingo Central in a 7 p.m. kickoff.