The 2020-21 high school basketball season was a great one for the Man Hillbillies.
Man finished 18-6 overall, the most wins in a single season in school history, and advanced in the Class AA regional tourney with a victory over Mingo Central.
Looking ahead to the 2020-21 roundball campaign, the Billies could be even better.
With no graduating seniors, Man’s entire starting five comes back. Many of the Billies’ reserves also return, and with Man dropping to Class A next season, it could be a history in the making season.
T.J. Blevins, going into his fifth season, said his players have rose to the challenge, going from a winless season, to seven wins, to 10, and then last year hitting the 18-win plateau.
“They bought into the program two years ago after their freshman season,” Blevins said. “We started getting some summer stuff going and some off-season workouts. They finally bought into what we are doing. Not this past season, but last season, as soon as the state tournament was over I had them getting back into the gym. I didn’t have to tell them though. We decided that we were going to work until November.”
Versatility is the name of the game for the Billies in Blevins’ system.
Man likes to run-and-gun and no one is afraid to step out and launch a 3-pointer.
Everyone can shoot, so everyone is a threat with the long range jumper.
“At any time any of them can shoot the 3,” Blevins said. “We like to run and gun. If we come down the floor three on one or three on two they’ve got the green light. Everyone of them on the floor. They’ve got the green light to pull up and shoot.”
The Billies also have versatility in handling the ball and that also poses matchup problems for many of Man’s foes.
“We have five guys that can play the one/two positions,” Blevins said. “All of them stretch the floor and are very athletic. I have a center, Austin Ball, who could run the point if need be. That’s a rarity because he’s the tallest player that we’ve got. Our top eight in our rotation can all bring the ball up the court. That is a rarity. I get a lot of texts and people are telling me that we are loaded, teams like Greenbrier West, who have heard about us. One team had actually told us that we were out of their league. I have not heard that in years, so we must be doing something right. I took that as as real good complement.”
Man was led this past season by 6-foot-5 rising junior Ball, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 points per game. He closed out the year with 12 double-double performances. Ball also had a team-best 49 blocked shots.
“We go as a team as Austin Ball goes,” Blevins said. “The kid is a gym rat and he loves to play basketball.”
Also returning is starter Caleb Blevins, a 6-3 rising junior, who averaged 13.3 points a game and was Man’s top 3-point shooter, sinking 53 from beyond the arc. Blevins, the coach’s son, broke a school record last season for 3-point shooting.
“Caleb Blevins set the (school) record last season for most 3s in a game with 10,” Coach Blevins said. “He’s grown and he’s on a weight program with his grandpa and he’s up to 190 and 6-3.”
Harless, a 6-3 rising senior, averaged five points a game last season and is another starter who comes back.
“Jeremiah Harless is a freakish athlete,” Blevins said. “He’s the quarterback for the Man football team. Most people don’t know this but this year he should be in the 10th grade. He’s actually a year behind these kids but he’s in the 11th grade. That’s how his age falls. He’s got unbelievable skills. He started dunking the ball last year. He got his height up.”
Peyton Adams, Man’s starting point guard, is also back. Adams, a 5-8 rising senior guard, checked in at 9.6 points per contest this past season. He dished out a team-high 100 assists and made 38 shots from 3-point land.
Blevins said Adams made the Billies a complete team.
“Peyton Adams was our missing piece last year,” Blevins said. “He came in and did all the off-season stuff, running and working out. He fit right in and was an excellent point guard. I look for him to start getting a few looks since it’s his senior year. Hopefully he can move on to the next level.”
Cozart, a 6-3 rising senior and yet another returning starter, averaged 6.1 points a game last season, making 15 3s.
“We also have senior Ryan Cozart and he’s probably got the best basketball IQ on the team,” Blevins said. “He’s so so smart with the basketball. I’m looking for him to have a big season.”
Several of Man’s top reserves also come back in 2021.
One of those is Jackson Tackett.
Tackett, a 6-2 rising junior, averaged 8.7 points per contest last year for Man. He had 207 rebounds, second on the team to Ball, and had six double-doubles.
“Jackson Tackett is probably the best inside presence that we have,” Blevins said. “The kid is an absolute beast on the boards. I’ll tell him I don’t care if you score two points and get me 10 boards, he will score one point and get 15 boards. He’s not the fastest guy or the highest jumper but I’ve told him since his grade school years that I don’t know how he does it that the basketball always seems to find you. That’s because he goes after it.”
Christian Toler, a 5-10 rising junior, checked in at 4.7 points per contest last year and returns as well.
“Christian Toler will be a senior,” Blevins said. “He came off the bench for me last year. He’ll be pushing for a starting role. He’s one of the best shooters on the team. He can light it up once he gets going.”
Hunter Anderson, a senior backup, will also be expected to contribute next season.
“We also have Hunter Anderson and he will be a senior,” Blevins said. “He came off the bench last year. In spurts he played real well. He’ll be back next year. He’s got bigger. I don’t know what’s in the food or in the water or maybe it’s just the quarantine but these kids are getting some size to them.”
Sophomore Jordan Adams is another Man sub who comes back as well as James Scites and Jacob Walls.
“Jordan Adams is a very raw talent,” Blevins said. “He’s going to be a nice one before he’s done. I got him into a few games last season to break the ice with him and he responded. I’ve also got James Scites and Jacob Walls, two freshmen last year, who will be pushing for minutes this year too.”
Blevins said he hopes to continue to build Man’s depth.
“I am hoping to do the platoon system.” he said. “I’m almost there where I can have the five in and then sub five out. We are almost there at that point. I really hope that I can do that this year.”
The Billies were able to finish their season just prior to the halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Man defeated Mingo Central, 70-68, in a first-round Class AA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal game at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium before falling to eventual sectional champ Chapmanville, 69-42, in a game played at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
Man’s new Class A sectional foes next season include: Tug Valley, Tolsia, Sherman and Van.