There won’t be any gimmies on the 2020-21 Man High School basketball schedule.
And that’s just fine with Hillbillies’ coach T.J. Blevins.
Man, coming off a successful 18-6 season this past year, the Billies’ last as a Double-A school, are looking to take it to the next level.
Man is back in the Single-A ranks, and with a loaded roster, the Billies are hoping to reach the state tournament.
A rigorous schedule should challenge Man all season and should push the Billies to get even better.
Except for two openings, Man’s schedule is now complete.
“It’s a tough schedule and we wanted to push the players,” Blevins said. “You play the regular season for the post-season to get you ready for that. I think the more challenges that we have the better that we could be in the long run.”
Man is hoping to fill its last two remaining spots with either Van or James Monroe.
“The two Van games home and away they still have not answered as far as dates,” Blevins said. “I have asked and texted him for over a month now. We’ve had an offer from James Monroe the other day so we might be filling those spots with James Monroe. We also are playing Van in the Logan tournament.”
Blevins said Man had hoped to travel to at least one out-of-state tournament in Tennessee this season but with the uncertainly still surrounding the nation due to COVID-19, staying home was probably the best option.
“We flirted with the idea of going to a couple of tournaments out-of-state in Tennessee and other places but when this COVID hit it kind of messed a whole things up,” Blevins said.
Many highlights dot Man’s schedule.
A home-and-away series with new Class A sectional rival Tug Valley is one of those. The Panthers, a traditional powerhouse in basketball, had advanced to the state tournament this past season but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit everything was shut down and the state tourney was never happened.
“The Tug Valley games could be some really good battles there,” Blevins said. “Those will definitely be some good gate games and a good possible preview of the sectional. We were actually going to play Tug in the King Coal Classic but we both kind of agreed that three times would be too much before the sectional.”
In addition, Man also has home-and-away series with Double-A county rival Logan and also Liberty Raleigh, another Class AA school.
The Billies are also scheduled to play in three tournaments this season.
The first is the annual Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville over Christmas break, set to be played Dec. 18-19.
Host Chapmanville and Man could meet in the finals. It was Chapmanville, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, which ousted the Billies from the Class AA sectionals this year.
Grafton and Mount View are the other two teams in the four-team Bob Runyon tourney.
Man plays Grafton and CRHS takes on Mount View in opening round action.
Man had played the tourney many times over the years but it’s been several years since the Billies have been in the field.
“We play Grafton in the Chapmanville tournament,” Blevins said. “They are going to be a pretty solid Double-A team. I reached out to (Chapmanville) Coach (Brad) Napier and asked about his holiday tournament and he just so happened to have one spot and we took it. We hadn’t played in their tournament in a while but I feel now that we can make a little noise.”
The Billies have also been invited to play in Logan High School’s King Coal Classic at Willie Akers Arena.
The King Coal, a two-day classic, is normally set for the final weekend of January each season, but has been moved to Dec. 28-29 this year.
Man is set to play host Logan and also Van in the King Coal. The Wildcats are also set to have a return game at Man next season.
In early January, Man is slated to play in the New River Invitational at Beckley.
“We are in the New River Invitational in Beckley and there are supposed to be some good Single-A teams in it,” Blevins said.
Single-A Buffalo and Calhoun County is new to Man’s schedule.
Man opens the season on Dec. 11 at home against the Bison.
“We picked up Buffalo, which is new for us, and Calhoun County is new and they could be a possible regional opponent,” Blevins said. “We want to be familiar with them. I tried to reach out to Gilmer County but they were full.”
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format next season, the first time that’s ever been done. The pilot system will last two years through the 2021-22 season.
Opposite Man and possible regional foes in Class A Region 4 Section 2 are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
Man’s new Class A sectional should be an interesting one as the Billies are set to participate in a new Single-A section with traditional basketball powers Tug Valley and Tolsia. Sherman and Van, two Class A schools in Boone County, round out the field.
The Billies played Tug Valley, Van, Tolsia and Sherman last season. Man plays Sherman again this season in a home-and-away series.
Man downed Tug Valley, 71-61, at Chapmanville’s inaugural Country Roads Classic last season.
The Billies swept Van, winning 69-43 and 93-48 and whipped the Sherman Tide, 90-34, at home in a single matchup.
Man then played late in the season at Tolsia, blowing out the Rebels 77-48 on their home floor at Glenhayes.
Blevins said he’s keeping his fingers crossed that the football season will be played this fall. That would then bode well for basketball season which has its practices beginning in November in normal times.
For now, the SSAC decided to cancel Week 1 of the football season.
“We are sort of waiting to see what happens,” Blevins said. “I think if they shut football down then we are in trouble too. Even if they get games going and they cancel half way through I think that it could be bad. I’m hoping not though.”