Jackson Tackett is trading his Man blue for the blue and gold of Logan High School.
Tackett, a 6-foot-2 senior forward and member of Man High School’s 2021 Class A state championship team, announced his transfer to Logan on Sunday on his Facebook page.
Tackett is the second player from Man’s 2021 team to transfer away.
Austin Ball, the Class A State Player of the Year and a 6-7 junior, had previously transferred to the Miller School in Virginia.
Tackett averaged 9.5 points per game last season and was voted Class A All-State Honorable Mention by the media.
“I’m transferring to Logan and I’m going to be a Wildcat,” Tackett said in his post. “I know many people are gonna hate me but I felt like our team isn’t the same. I’m sure y’all are gonna bash me and that’s fine I can handle it. I’m making a move to better myself and my future as a basketball player. I’m glad that in my junior year that we were able to win a state championship. I’m going to go to Logan and try to give my leadership and hopefully have the same outcome.
“Man will always be my home and in my heart. I hope I have support from some people. Love you all. Also I can’t thank my mom enough for her support through all this. She is leaving her hometown for me and I can’t thank her enough love you mom.”
Tackett’s mother Pam Conn-Linville said it was a very difficult decision.
“That was a hard decision for him, if you know Jackson, you know how much he loves the game,” she said in a Facebook post. “He truly puts his heart and soul into it.
Tackett should be able to help the Wildcats a great deal.
Logan also turns many players from last year’s Class AAA regional runner-up team, including: Scotty Browning; Garrett Williamson; Aiden Slack; Landon Adkins; Jarron Glick and many others.
Glick, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, averaged 15.9 points per game last season for the Wildcats and was Second Team All-State. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.
Williamson, a 6-2 junior point guard, averaged 11.8 points per game last season and was Honorable Mention All-State.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.