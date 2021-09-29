MAN — Last week proved to be a tough Single-A challenge for the Man High School football team at Wheeling Central.
The Hillbillies lost 49-21 on the road to the Maroon Knights.
This week will be another difficult task as Man (2-2) has another Class A challenge with always tough Buffalo (1-2).
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
It will also be Man’s annual homecoming game.
The Billies will have no time to rest following Friday’s clash with the Bison.
Four days later on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Man is scheduled to play its second game in five days as the Billies travel to play at Mount View in a makeup game.
Man is off on Oct. 8 and won’t play again until Oct. 15 at Independence.
The Hillbillies are hoping to knock off a couple of wins and stay in the playoff picture.
Man was ranked No. 6 in the state last week in Class A, having won a pair of games against Double-A foes Westside and Mingo Central.
Man coach Harvey Arms said these two games are crucial.
“All these games are tough and we are going to be playing two good teams,” Arms said. “These are young kids and they are in shape for this kind of stuff, so I don’t think it will bother us any playing two games in five days. We just have to get ready to play.”
Man got into a 21-0 first quarter hole last week at Wheeling Central and could not recover. Man was only outscored 28-21 in the final three quarters.
“We got off to a slow start and we just could not recover,” Arms said.
Buffalo is coming off Saturday night’s 22-3 loss to Roane County.
The Bison were ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A following and opening win against Greenbrier West, but then Buffalo was off two straight weeks — once for COVID related issues and then a bye week.
Buffalo then lost to Williamstown 49-6 a couple of weeks ago, dropping the Bison to 18th in the state.
“They started off the season ranked number one in the state,” Arms said. “They’ve had some pretty tough opponents the last couple of games with Williamstown and Roane County. They are always a physical team and they give you a lot to look at. They go under center and they run from the spread-gun. They are always a tough opponent. They mix it up pretty good.”
The Bison are led by quarterback Bryce Downey who had completed 9 of 18 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown after two games.
Buffalo’s defense allowed 280 yards on the ground last week against Roane County.
The Raiders held the Bison to just 67 net yards of total offense, including minus-3 yards rushing.
Buffalo managed just a single field goal in the game, a 26-yarder by Gunner Fertig, and trailed 14-3 at the half.
Downey was 5 of 15 passing for 46 yards and one pick. He is 14 of 33 in the air for 206 yards on the season.
Dalton Jones had five catches for 48 yards and Bradley Harris three for 26 yards against Roane.
Buffalo has scored just nine points over the last two weeks.
“We hurt ourselves a lot tonight,’’ Buffalo coach Brian Batman told the Charleston Gazette-Mail following the loss to the Raiders. “We pass-blocked pretty well the first half, and not so much the second half. We thought we could do that, but it didn’t work. We’re going to have to really examine what we’re doing as coaches and try to dig out of this hole we’ve created.’’
Man beat the Bison 19-14 on the road last season and lead 3-1 in the all-time series dating back to 2008.
Man vs. Buffalo Football Series
(Man leads 3-1):
2020: Man 19, Buffalo 14
2011: Buffalo 15, Man 6
2010: Man 26, Buffalo 8
2008: Man 14, Buffalo 6