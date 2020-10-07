MAN — After an impressive win at Class AA Mingo Central last week and a nine-day layoff the Man High School football team is looking for win number two this week.
Man (1-1) is set to play on Friday night at winless Calhoun County (0-4) in a game which was added to the schedule a few weeks ago.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Calhoun County High School football field in Grantsville, W.Va.
It’s the first ever meeting between the two schools.
It was originally Man’s bye week but the game was added to the schedule after Week 1 of the season was canceled by the WVSSAC in the ongoing COVID-19 color-coded map.
Both Logan and Calhoun counties were green on the latest map and the game is good to go.
Man won 28-24 at Mingo Central last Wednesday and was off this past Friday night.
Calhoun County’s game with Clay-Battelle was canceled last week.
The Red Devils have struggled all season and Man goes into the game as the heavy underdog. Calhoun County last played on Sept. 25 in a 60-8 loss at St. Marys. The Reds Devils lost 33-26 at Valley Wetzel in its season opener on Sept. 5, then were blanked 47-0 at home to Doddridge County on Sept. 11. Week 3 produced a 42-6 loss at home to Tyler Consolidated.
“We seen them on film and they are more of a running team than a passing team,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “Looks like they have a pretty decent quarterback. He rolls out and keeps the ball a lot. They play a pretty standard defense. We just have to go and play a hard as we can.”
Calhoun County, a Class A school, went 2-8 last season.
The Red Devils, coached by Mike Arthur, beat Wirt County, 8-6, in last year’s season opener, then went 1-8 the rest of the way. Calhoun County beat Gilmer County, 28-14, later in the season.
Calhoun County has endured four straight losing seasons, going 2-8 in 2016, 0-10 in 2017, and 1-8 in 2018.
Since 2009, the Red Devils have enjoyed just two winning campaigns, sporting a 6-4 mark in 2009 and a 6-5 record in 2015.
Man sophomore running back Josh Moody led the Hillbillies in the Mingo Central game with 13 rushes for 77 yards.
Junior QB and Belfry, Ky., transfer Israel Canterbury was 4 of 11 passing for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Grimmett had two catches for 40 yards and a TD. Jeremiah Harless had two grabs for 24 yards and a score.
Erick Grimmett led the Man defense with 17 solo tackles and six assists. Justin Grimmett had eight solos and six assists, while Jayden Moody had seven solos and two assisted stops.
Kenny Greene contributed seven solos and six assists. Nick Plumley had seven solos and five assists. Harless finished with five solos and two assists and also two interceptions. Colton Frye had five solos and five assists.
Cameran Frye had four solos and three assists. Evan Mullins contributed three solos and three assists, while Xander Mullins and Jayden Brumfield each had two solos and two assisted stops. Josh Lambert and Brady Hall-Montgomery each had one solo and one assist.
“The kids played really well and we battled all night long,” Arms said. “We kept our turnovers down from the first week and I thought we executed well. We showed great improvement from the first game to the second one.”
Arms said he hopes his team can finish out the season and the map stays good in Logan County.
“If the map stays in a good position for us it’s getting now where it seems more like a standard football season,” he said. “Hopefully we won’t have to change a lot of games and we can get all of our last ones in and get a shot at the playoffs if they can figure out what they are going to do with the playoff format.”
Football Friday Night
What: Man (1-1) at Calhoun County (0-4)
When: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Calhoun High School football field, Grantsville, W.Va.
Surface: Natural grass
Last week: Man beat Mingo Central, 28-24. Calhoun County was idle
All-time series: This is the first meeting between the two schools