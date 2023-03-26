MAN - The Man Hillbillies baseball team is off to an unblemished 5-0 start to the 2023 season.
After beating Westside and Sherman to claim the 1st Annual Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic title on March 18, they followed that up with three more wins at Scott (4-3) on Tuesday and at Tolsia (17-5) on Wednesday before returning home to top Wyoming East (4-0) on Thursday.
MAN 4 SCOTT 3
The Hillbillies upped their record to 3-0 last Tuesday with a 4-3 win at Scott, coming up with two big runs in the top of the seventh inning to score the victory.
Man was down 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh. Braxton Messer stole home to tie the contest at 3 all, and then the 'Billies jumped in the lead at 4-3 after a double from Bo Thompson scored Jace Adkins.
Messer was three-for-four at the plate with an RBI and for Man while Thompson had two hits including a double in his three at-bats. Adkins and John McCoy also had one double each while Cameron Gerace and Braydon Compton each had one hit.
Thompson pitched a full seven frames for the Hillbillies and gave up three earned runs with three hits, but he also fanned 11 Skyhawks and only walked two.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 - 4
SHS: 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 3
MAN 17 TOLSIA 5
Man's offense erupted on Wednesday as they traveled to Tolsia and put up a whopping 17 runs on the homestanding Rebels in a 17-5 win.
The Hillbillies scored three runs in both the first and third innings, but they saved most of the fireworks for last as nine runs crossed the plate for Man in the fifth frame.
Jace Adkins went three-for-four for the 'Billies with two doubles while Cameron Gerace was two-for-four with three RBI and two doubles of his own. Kaden Dickerson (three RBI, one double), Bo Thompson (two RBI, one homer), Braxton Messer (one RBI, one double), Colton Miller (one RBI), and John McCoy each had two hits. Braydon Compton and Hunter Gibson each had one hit and two RBI.
Compton and McCoy both pitched two innings for Man while the former surrendered four hits and five earned runs with a strikeout and the latter gave up just one hit without a run and struck out three batters. Gerace tossed one inning and fanned two Rebels.
Score by innings:
MHS: 3 1 3 1 9 - 17
THS: 0 5 0 0 0 - 5
MAN 4 WYOMING EAST 0
Head coach Mike Crosby's Hillbillies came back to Tootie Carter Field in Man on Thursday and blanked the visiting Wyoming East Warriors by a score of 4-0.
Man put up a three-spot in the bottom of the first thanks to RBI singles from Bo Thompson and Braydon Compton along with a run-scoring groundout from Kaden Dickerson. The Hillbillies led 3-0 after one inning.
The 'Billies increased their advantage to 4-0 in the bottom of the third frame after Thompson singled again and then a throwing error from Wyoming East's Shawn Mosley allowed Jace Adkins to score. That was the game's final count.
Braxton Messer had a superb outing on the hill for Man, pitching a complete game, two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and four walks.
Thompson and Compton were each two-of-three at the plate for the Hillbillies, and both drove in a run. Messer, Adkins, John McCoy, and Hunter Gibson had one hit each.
After the game, Crosby pointed out that Messer found a way to get the job done on the mound while dealing with arm soreness.
"Braxton and Bo are our two best, and Braxton didn't have everything working today, was dealing with a little bit of sore arm," Crosby said. "He just did what you do when that happens. You just find a way to get it done."
Man's 2023 campaign is off to a great start, and Crosby hopes his team can keep up the early success.
"It kind of set the tone, and it's got everybody with a positive attitude and working hard," Crosby said. "Ultimately, we're going to run into a roadblock here or there, but it's good to see how long we can keep it going and then build off of it."
Score by innings:
WEHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
MHS: 3 0 1 0 0 0 - 4
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.