MAN - The Man Hillbillies baseball team is off to an unblemished 5-0 start to the 2023 season.

After beating Westside and Sherman to claim the 1st Annual Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic title on March 18, they followed that up with three more wins at Scott (4-3) on Tuesday and at Tolsia (17-5) on Wednesday before returning home to top Wyoming East (4-0) on Thursday.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

