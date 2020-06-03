There will be no boys of summer this summer.
This year has been like no other as the COVID-19 crisis has forced the shut down of the Little League Baseball World Series and all the regional tournaments.
That means there will be no Little League all-star tournaments, which has been a staple in Logan County each summer for many decades.
That’s a shame for the Man Little League All-Stars, which were hoping to make a return to the state tournament this summer.
Last summer, the Man 10-12-year-old Little League All-Stars made a memorable run in the state tournament, played at South Charleston’s turfed Frank A. Mullins Athletic Complex at Little Creek Park, as Man advanced to the state championship game and nearly winning the state title.
The Man All-Stars first beat Princeton, 13-7, then knocked off defending state champion and Little League powerhouse Barboursville, 2-1, to punch its ticket to the winner’s bracket final against Hurricane.
Man then knocked off Hurricane, 3-2, to advance to the state championship game.
Being undefeated, Man was in the driver’s seat and would play Hurricane again in the finals as Hurricane fought its way back from the loser’s bracket.
Man led Hurricane 6-1 in the fourth inning and had the state championship in sight, however, Hurricane forced a winner-take-all State Little League Championship Game by plating six runs in the fourth and going on to defeat Man 7-6.
The two teams came back the following day to play a winner-take-all championship game.
And again, Hurricane had to rally.
Hurricane ended up rallying from a 3-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth inning and holding on to defeat Man 5-3 in the championship game.
Man, making its first appearance in the state championship game in 50 years, was seeking its first ever state Little League title of any kind.
Last year, the Man All-Stars were celebrating its state runner-up Little League team of 1969.
Man came so close to winning the state title and were hoping to have another shot at it this summer.
It wasn’t to be, but one year later, the Man All-Stars’ state tournament run still resonates.
The real winner in the years to come might be the Man High School baseball team and head coach Mike Crosby.
In the coming years, Crosby will see those former Man Little Leaguers filter up to the high school level.
Crosby said he’s happy to have them in the coming years and hopes the players continue to work hard.
“I don’t see them losing that fire,” Crosby said of the Little Leaguers. “They gel really well. The good thing is that my assistant coach, Jack Daniels, initially started coaching them in Little League. He wasn’t on the staff when they went to the state tournament but up until that point he had been coaching those boys. That’s one of the reasons I asked him to be on my staff because I saw him working with those kids. I watched how he coached and how he built them back up. He was phenomenal with that. It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that I had to have him on my staff.”
The 2019 Man All-Stars started off its run by winning the District 2 championship at Pineville’s Mike Cooper Memorial Complex.
Man shut out Tug Valley 10-0 in the opener, then came back to win 4-2 over Oceana.
In the Man/Tug Valley game, Man’s Braden Compton was 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in one run. His RBI single in the fifth made it 10-0 as the game was stopped due to the mercy rule. Cody Walls was 2-for-2 for Man and scored three runs. Hayden Fraley was 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs. Trace Doty also had a hit and an RBI.
Man pitchers Braxton Messer, Compton and Fraley all combined on the one-hitter.
Man then wrapped up its second consecutive District 2 championship with a 13-0 win over Madison. It was also the second straight shutout win for the Man All-Stars in the district championship game. In 2018 Man was a 15-0 winner over Tug Valley in the finals.
Man advanced to the sectional finals with a 12-2 win over Logan.
Man brushed off Madison in four innings as the game was stopped due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Messer was the starting and winning pitcher for the Man All-Stars. He helped his own cause at the plate as he was 4-for-4 with three doubles and a triple.
Walls went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single.
Compton had a triple and a single and scored three runs for the Man All-Stars. Gerace also had two hits with a double and a single.
Gavin Cline and Hayden Farley both doubled. John D. Campbell and Casey Paynter each had singles.
In the win over Logan, Messer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two singles. Compton also had a big night at the plate as he was 3-for-5 with three singles. Walls had a triple and a single while Farley had a pair of singles.
Gerace, Cline, Campbell and Payter all singled.
It was then on to “The Rock” at South Charleston as Man beat Princeton and Barboursville to start off with a 2-0 record.
It was blazing hot during the Barboursville game as game-time temperatures soared to the mid-90s and the on-field temps reached 110.
Messer was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Gerace. He came on in the first inning as Man trailed 1-0. The right-hander ended up pitching a gem out of the bullpen in long relief, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on two hits with 13 strikeouts and two issued walks. He ended up striking out the side in the fifth inning.
“Hats off to the pitchers,” Man manager Mike Veres said. “Cameron came in and threw the ball well for 20 pitches then Braxton came in and was outstanding. To be honest it’s just a continuation of what he’s done all year. We have the utmost confidence in not only him but all of our pitchers. I’m very proud of these boys. I can certainly tell you this: there’s not a team that has outworked us. These kids have been going literally three or four hours every single day. They give 100 percent and they have great attitudes. It’s a great group of boys. They just have a great killer instinct to win a ballgame.”
Man went ahead 2-1 by plating two runs in the bottom of the third inning, chasing Barboursville lefty relief pitcher Caden Vititoe off the mound.
Three straight hit by pitches end up being the difference.
Man loaded the bases as Gerace was safe on a fielder’s choice, Manns swatted a ground rule double to left and Walls was then hit by a pitch to load up the bases with two outs.
Vititoe then plunked Cline with the bases juiced, forcing in a run to tie the game up 1-1. Doty was next to be hit by a pitch and that forced in another run to make it 2-1 Man. It ended up being the winning run.
Barboursville went up 1-0 in the first as leadoff man Bryson Shirkey walked and later scored on Cole Ferguson’s RBI single to center.
In the win over Princeton, Man overcame a three-run deficit by plating eight runs in the third inning and eventually winning 13-7.
Compton and Messer had two hits each to lead the Man All-Stars. Gerace, Campbell and Paynter had one hit each.
Walls was Man’s starting and winning pitcher. Messer came on in relief in the third. Compton and Fraley also came out of the bullpen.
Man would then beat Hurricane 3-2 to move on to the state championship round.
Man broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the game.
Messer walked, Walls was hit by a pitch and Cline walked to load up the bases with nobody out.
Doty then drew a bases loaded walk, forcing in a run as Man led 3-2.
Hurricane got out of the jam with a double play and a pop out but the damage was done.
Man relief pitcher Gerace then sat down Hurricane one-two-three in the top of the sixth to end the game and send Man to the state championship game.
Gerace came on from the bullpen in the fifth inning and helped Man get out of a jam by retiring two batters. He faced five batters and got all of them out.
Hurricane had tied the game 2-2 in the fifth off Man starter Walls as Larry Hodges delivered a two-run double.
Man dented the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning as Cline walked and later scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Man All-Stars then went up 2-0 in the third as Gerace doubled and later scored on a fielder’s choice play off the bat of Messer.
Compton, Walls and Paynter added hits for Man.
Undefeated Man and Hurricane met again in the first championship game as Hurricane rallied to win 7-6.
Down 6-1 in the fourth inning, Hurricane came alive.
Weston Smith’s two-run double past Man third baseman Paynter into left field would prove to be the game-winner.
Man outhit Hurricane 12-6.
Compton, Man’s starting pitcher, was 2-for-3 at the plate as was Gerace, who came on to pitch out of the bullpen in the second inning.
Doty was 2-for-2 for Man. Cline and Fraley each had hits.
The win by Hurricane set up a winner-take-all final.
And again, Hurricane would rally, eventually winning 5-3 over Man. Hurricane was down 3-0 but plated five runs in the top of the fourth and then held on. Hurricane went on to play in the Southeast Regional Tournament at Warner Robins, Georgia. It was the first State Little League Championship for Hurricane since going back-to-back in 2008 and 2009.
For the Man All-Stars seeing two leads in championship games disappear was disheartening. The run the team made, however, was quite remarkable.
“This means a lot,” a gracious Man manager Rob Compton said after the game. “These boys have worked very hard. All year round they have been working. We came up short but that’s the game of baseball and things happen. It was a good series with Hurricane and wished it could have lasted a couple more. We were so close but we aren’t going to give up. These are a good bunch of kids.”
Man had jumped on top of Hurricane with a two-run first and tallied another in the third in the 2019 finals.
Man’s Messer ripped an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly to right by Walls put the Man All-Stars on top 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, Messer, the Man pitcher, doubled and later scored on an error as the lead swelled to 3-0.
Hurricane then went to work in the top of the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs to go on top 5-3.
Smith drew a bases loaded walk to put Hurricane on top 4-3. It ended up being the decisive run. Wesley Sutton later scored on a passed ball to make it a 5-3 ballgame.
Hurricane had tied it earlier in the inning as Carson Odell walked with the bases juiced, forcing in a run. Jacob Fitzsimmons had earlier put Hurricane on the board with a pinch-hit RBI single. Catcher Larry Hodges later drove in a run with a bases loaded pop fly single which dropped in shallow right field.
Hurricane outhit Man 4-3. Smith, Brady Coleman and Zane Quentrill all added singles for Hurricane.
Messer was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and an RBI to lead Man. Compton also singled.
Sutton pitched the complete game win for Hurricane, going six innings and allowing three runs on three hits with five strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen. Messer started for Man and went four innings and then being relieved by Compton in the fifth.
South Charleston’s Little Creek Park was also set to host this year’s West Virginia state high school softball tournament for the first time in late May, but the entire spring sports seasons were also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state softball tournament had been played the last 17 years at Vienna’s Jackson Memorial Park.