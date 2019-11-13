Three area teams are headed back to the state cheerleading tournament.
Man, Logan and Tug Valley have all advanced to the state competition, which is scheduled for December 14 in Huntington at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University. The state cheerleading tourney had been held for many years at the Charleston Civic Center, the traditional home, but was moved to Huntington this year.
Man is going into the states as a regional champion. Man won last week’s Class AA Region 3 championship with a score of 355.5.
Oak Hill was second with 325.55 points. Westside was third with 319.25 points. Shady Spring (294.90) was fourth, Pikeview (267.4) fifth, Independence (255.6) sixth, Liberty Raleigh (239.45) seventh and Bluefield (206) eighth.
Man took the Region 3 title for the fifth year in a row and have advanced to the state tourney for the eighth time in the last nine years.
Man was the Class A state champions in 2015 and state runner-ups in 2013 and 2014.
Oak Hill will join Man at state as the Region 3 runner-ups.
Logan was Class AA Region 4 runner-ups in last week’s regional competition. Logan finished with 307.05 points behind regional winner Winfield (317.20). Both Logan and Winfield will represent Region 4 in Huntington.
Lincoln County (305.75) was third, while Chapmanville (302.80) was fourth. Mingo Central (301.95) was fifth, Scott (273.10) sixth, Poca (266.25) seventh and Wayne (75.25) eighth.
Tug Valley, the defending back-to-back Class A state champions, also head to Huntington as a regional champion.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.