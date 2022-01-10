Logan County now has two No. 1-ranked boys' basketball teams.
The Logan Wildcats and the Man Hillbillies.
Man, the defending Class A state champions, moved from third to first in this week's Class A Coaches Poll. The Hillbillies stand at 7-2 on the season.
Greater Beckley is second in the poll, while James Monroe is third, Tug Valley fourth and Greenbrier West is fifth. Huntington St. Joe, Tucker County, Webster County, Tygarts Valley and Cameron are ranked sixth through 10th.
Logan (6-0) remained on top in the Class AAA poll and grabbed eight of the 10 votes for first place.
Fairmont Senior is second, Shady Spring third, Winfield fourth and Wheeling Central fifth. East Fairmont is sixth, Elkins seventh, Herbert Hoover eighth and Ripley ninth. Nitro and Berkeley Springs are tied for 10th.
Chapmanville (4-4) fell to sixth in this week's Class AA poll.
Poca, which garnered nine out of the 10 first-place votes, is still ranked No. 1 in the state. Bluefield is second, St. Marys third, Williamstown fourth and Ravenswood fifth. Charleston Catholic is seventh, South Harrison eighth, Mingo Central ninth and Buffalo 10th.
Morgantown is ranked No. 1 in the state this week in Class AAAA. George Washington is second, Parkersburg South third, Jefferson fourth and South Charleston fifth. Martinsburg, University, Capital, Hedgesville and Cabell Midland are ranked sixth through 10th respectively.
