The Logan Wildcats and the Man Hillbillies have played each other every season since 1970.
The county football rivalry goes all the way back to 1923 and the last time the two didn’t meet was in 1969.
The two Logan County rivals won’t be playing each other this season, however, breaking a 49-year string.
The Secondary School Activities Commission recently pushed back the start of preseason practice for several sports, including football, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17 due to COVID-19 concerns, and canceled all games during what would have been the opening weekend of football season (Aug. 27-29). The first day games will be permitted is Thursday, Sept. 3.
The SSAC decision came two days after Gov. Jim Justice announced that statewide schools won’t reopen until Sept. 8.
The cancellation of all opening-week games placed some of the state’s top rivalry matchups in doubt, including the Man vs. Logan game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
There was also the chance of moving the Logan-Man game to an open week, but the Hillbillies and Wildcats do not share the same bye week. Man’s open date is October 9, while Logan’s is set for October 16.
“We don’t have the same open week,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “So I don’t know what the possibilities are in order to work out another date to play it. We just missed it by one week. We are open in Week 7 and they are open in Week 8.”
Logan has instead scheduled Class A Tug Valley for its open week on October 16 at home. Man is still looking for a replacement opponent to reach a 10th game.
The Logan/Man game draws a huge crowd every year and the big gate receipt loss will be substantial.
Man hosted last year’s game with Wildcats at a jammed-packed George A. Queen Memorial Field, winning 62-8 en route to an 8-3 season and a berth in the Class AA playoffs.
“It’s horrible not to have it,” Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. “It’s also a hit financially. Everyone looks forward to that game and everyone in both communities. I get probably 100 messages from people at Man about that game each other. Everyone is excited about it.”
Sheppard said he’s sure the game will be played in 2021.
“Definitely hope to play that game next year,” Sheppard said.
The WVSSAC left open the door of playing some makeup games on a Monday but that would have been impossible, Sheppard said.
“No one has the depth. Especially us. We sure don’t,” Sheppard said. “We still have a lot of young kids and most of our kids play. I believe by rule you can only play one game in a week.”
Arms said the late practice start date will likely cut out one preseason scrimmage as well.
“You could get in one scrimmage maybe if they would allow it,” Arms said. “I haven’t seen anything that Bernie Dolan said about that. He said they would get an e-mail out to the schools soon and in that e-mail we should be able to know more. By starting the practices on August 17 and the first possible play date on September 3, in the preseason practice time we are going to lose about five or six practice dates. That pretty much cuts out one scrimmage if you are allowed to scrimmage at all.”
Sheppard said he had hoped to schedule Man for a preseason game, which ironically, is set to be played in the slot which was supposed to be Week 1 on August 28.
However, that match-up could not be worked out. Logan is set to scrimmage River View, while Man is still penciled in to meet Class AAA George Washington in its preseason game.
“We were trying to get in touch and maybe do a scrimmage,” Sheppard said. “But they had a prior obligation with George Washington.”
Logan leads Man 52-28-1 in the all-time series.
Man vs. Logan Football Series:
Last year’s meeting: Man won 62-8
First meeting: 1923 (Logan won 60-0)
Series since 2000: Logan leads 14-6
Logan vs. Man Year by Year:
2020: No game
2019: Man 62, Logan 8
2018: Logan 20, Man 14
2017: Logan 26, Man 8
2016: Logan 48, Man 13
2015: Man 18, Logan 13
2014: Man 32, Logan 26 (OT)
2013: Logan 40, Man 20
2012: Logan 33, Man 0
2011: Logan 30, Man 7
2010: Logan 55, Man 18
2009: Man 34, Logan 7
2008: Logan 14, Man 12
2007: Logan 33, Man 14
2006: Man 18, Logan 13
2005: Logan 12, Man 10
2004: Man 22, Logan 18
2003: Logan 18, Man 0
2002: Logan 27, Man 6
2001: Logan 19, Man 0
2000: Logan 49, Man 9
1999: Logan 18, Man 7
1998: Man 46, Logan 21
1997: Man 55, Logan 0
1996: Man 13, Logan 12
1995: Man 20, Logan 12
1994: Logan 6, Man 0
1993: Logan 20, Man 16
1992: Man 20, Logan 0
1991: Man 17, Logan 12
1990: Logan 15, Man 14
1989: Man 20, Logan 0
1988: Logan 7, Man 0
1987: Logan 26, Man 0
1986: Man 24, Logan 7
1985: Logan 20, Man 14
1984: Man 24, Logan 0
1983: Man 18, Logan 0
1982: Man 15, Logan 0
1981: Man 7, Logan 0
1980: Man 20, Logan 0
1979: Man 10, Logan 6
1978: Man 26, Logan 0
1977: Man 28, Logan 6
1976: Man 14, Logan 6
1975: Man 26, Logan 0
1974: Logan 7, Man 0
1973: Logan 36, Man 27
1972: Man 20, Logan 0
1971: Logan 18, Man 6
1970: Logan 8, Man 0
1967: Logan 53, Man 0
1966: Logan 20, Man 7
1965: Logan 18, Man 6
1964: Logan 54, Man 14
1963: Logan 12, Man 0
1961: Logan 31, Man 6
1960: Logan 28, Man 0
1959: Man 18, Logan 6
1958: Logan 19, Man 13
1957: Man 12, Logan 7
1956: Logan 27, Man 0
1955: Logan 2, Man 0
1954: Logan 20, Man 6
1953: Man 6, Logan 0
1952: Logan 21, Man 0
1951: Logan 27, Man 6
1950: Logan 13, Man 0
1940: Logan 34, Man 0
1939: Logan 20, Man 0
1938: Logan 33, Man 0
1937: Logan 31, Man 0
1936: Logan 12, Man 6
1935: Logan 27, Man 0
1934: Logan 0, Man 0 (tie)
1933: Logan 20, Man 0
1932: Logan 27, Man 0
1931: Logan 20, Man 0
1925: Logan 46, Man 6
1924: Logan 12, Man 0
1923: Logan 60, Man 0