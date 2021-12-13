Is this the year all three Logan County high school basketball teams reach the state tournament for the very first time?
The West Virginia coaches seem to think so.
All three teams are highly ranked in Week 1 of the West Virginia Boys Basketball Poll as Class A Man and Class AAA Logan are both ranked second in the state and Class AA Chapmanville is third.
The poll, conducted by the coaches, was released on Sunday night.
Man, the defending state champs, are off to a 2-1 start to the season.
Chapmanville, which won its own Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament over the weekend, is 2-0.
Logan is set to tip off the season on Tuesday at home against Scott (2-0) which is ranked 10th in the state in Class AAA.
Shady Spring, the defending Class AAA state champs, are ranked first. The Tigers received 11 out of the 12 first-place votes. Shady is set to play at Logan on Saturday at 5 pm in Logan's King Coal Classic. Logan had the other first-place vote.
Fairmont Senior is third, Wheeling Central fourth, Herbert Hoover fifth, Nitro sixth, Clarksburg Notre Dame seventh, Grafton eighth, Winfield ninth and Scott 10th.
Logan, Hoover, Nitro, Winfield and Scott are all members of the Cardinal Conference.
Poca is ranked first in the Class A poll. The Dots grabbed 11 out of the 12 first place votes.
Charleston Catholic is second, Chapmanville third, Bluefield fourth and Williamstown are tied for fourth, St. Marys is sixth, Ravenswood seventh, Wyoming East eighth and Ritchie County and South Harrison are tied for ninth. Bluefield had one vote for first place.
Poca and Chapmanville are also members of the Cardinal, giving the nine-team league seven ranked squads.
James Monroe is No. 1 in the Class A poll. The Mavericks received eight first-place votes.
Man is second as the Hillbillies grabbed six first-place votes.
Tug Valley is third, Greater Beckley Christian fourth, Webster County fifth, Cameron sixth, Greenbrier West seventh, Pendleton County eighth, Tucker County ninth and Tyler Consolidated 10th.
George Washington is ranked first in the state in the Class AAAA poll. Morgantown is second. Both got five first-place votes.
Martinsburg is third, University fourth, Cabell Midland fifth, Beckley Woodrow Wilson sixth, Parkersburg South seventh, Huntington eighth, Jefferson ninth and South Charleston 10th.
