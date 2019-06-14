A summertime tradition is back beginning this weekend as the West Virginia District 2 Little League All-Star baseball tournaments are scheduled to get under way.
Action is slated to begin on Saturday with the District 2 Coach Pitch Tournament. The tourney for 7-8-year-olds is hosted this year by the Man Little League and all games are set to be played at Tommy Keffer Field.
The tournament is slated to run June 15-21.
The Logan Little League and Paul Hale Field is the host for both the 8-10 and 9-11 all-star tournaments. The 8-10 tourney is set to begin June 21 with the 9-11 tourney getting under way on June 28.
The Pineville Little League is the host of the 10-12 all-star tourney, which is scheduled to get started on July 5.
The District 2 Coach Pitch tournament has just seven teams and is slated to begin on Saturday with three games and also an exhibition game.
At 10 a.m., host Man plays Oceana in Game 1. The second game has Logan taking on Pineville at noon. Chapmanville squares off with Mullens in Game 3 at 2 p.m. Game 4 at 4 p.m. is a West Virginia District 2 Challengers exhibition game.
Action continues on Sunday as Madison plays the Man/Oceana winner at 1 p.m. At 3, the Logan/Pineville winner takes on the Chapmanville/Mullens winner. A loser's bracket game will be played at 5 p.m.
Two games are set to be played in the double elimination tournament on Monday, June 17, at 6 and 8 p.m.
Two more winner's bracket games are on tap on Tuesday, June 18, at 6 and 8 p.m.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m. a single game is set to be played at 6.
The district championship game is slated to be played on Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m.
If necessary, a second championship game is set for Friday, June 21, at 6 p.m.
The brackets for the two tournaments at Logan and the one at Pineville have yet to be drawn up.
