HAMLIN - The Logan and Man high school softball teams picked up first round wins on Tuesday in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin.
Man, the No. 4 seed, prevailed 7-3 over No. 5 seeded Scott, while third seed Logan breezed to a 15-3 victory over No. 6 seed Mingo Central in the nightcap. Man (11-9) had won 9-1 over Fayetteville at home last Saturday in the regular season finale and Senior Night game.
The Lady Billies advanced to play host and top seed Lincoln County on Wednesday night in the winner's bracket of the double elimination tournament.
Logan moved on to play No. 2 seed Chapmanville, also on Wednesday night.
The losses dropped Scott (7-17) and Mingo Central (0-26) into loser's bracket elimination games on Thursday.
The Lady Cats won for the third time over winless Mingo Central in Tuesday night's game, plating four runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the second to take a commanding 7-3 lead.
Mingo Central scored three runs in the top of the third, but Logan was able to push eight runs across in the last half of the inning.
The game was stopped after the top of the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Logan outhit the Miners 14-6. Mingo Central committed three errors in the game to none for the Lady Cats.
Emma Vinson pitched the win for Logan, going five innings and allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Kaylee Fabin was the starting and losing pitcher for Mingo Central. She lasted 3 2/3 innings and allowed all 15 runs (12 earned) on 12 hits with three walks and no strikeouts. Kaleigh Baisden allowed a couple of hits in 1/3 of an inning.
Vinson helped her cause as she was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Ashley Conley was 2-for-2, while Raegan Quick went 3-for-4 with one run batted in. Abby Baisden was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Emma Elkins tripled and knocked in two runs. Sarah Noe added a double. Chloe Bryant and Katie Fleming each singled and had one RBI. Haley Maynard singled and drove in two.
Bella Grace had two hits to lead Mingo. Cassidy Runyon doubled and Zoe Evans, Kaleigh Baisden and Alee Belcher added singles. Runyon had two RBIs and Skylar Mounts drove in one.
No further information was available on the Man/Scott game.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com