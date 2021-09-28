The Man Middle School football team improved to 2-0 on the season with Thursday night's 34-14 win at home over the Poca Dots.
The Pioneers were coming off last week's 34-12 win over George Washington Middle School. The Pioneers' first two games of the season were canceled.
Brayden Blankenship rushed for 76 yards and scored on a pair of touchdowns for Man. Kaleb Mullins had 47 yards rushing and two scores.
Jackson Sanders was 3 of 4 passing for 46 yards and a TD. Devon Sanders rushed for 76 yards and reeled in three passes for 46 yards and a score.
The Pioneers host Matewan on Sept. 29 in their annual homecoming game. Man then travels to Logan on Oct. 7, host Wyoming East on Oct. 14 and then play at Madison Middle School on Oct. 21.
Man Middle is coached by Tootie Carter.
OCEANA 20, LOGAN 8: Logan Middle School dropped to 1-3 on the season with Thursday's 20-8 loss at Oceana.
Logan led 8-6 at halftime as Adam Baisden tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Caden Justice.
The Indians went ahead 12-8 early in the fourth quarter and Justice later had a 70-yard touchdown run to the Oceana 2-yard line called back due to a holding penalty.
“That call was extremely questionable and really took the wind out of us. We thought we had the game going our way. We still have to learn how to play four quarters,” LMS coach Brandon Adkins said.
Oceana then tacked on a late touchdown and 2-point conversion to put the game away.
LMS is scheduled to return to action on Sept. 30 with a home game against Chapmanville Middle School.
Logan then closes out the regular season with three games – Oct. 7 at home against Man, Oct. 14 at Point Pleasant and Oct. 21 at Hurricane Middle School.
MADISON 24, CHAPMANVILLE 12: The Madison Middle School football team handed the Chapmanville Middle School Tigers their first loss of the season with Thursday night's 24-12 win at Chapmanville in the annual CMS homecoming game.
Austin Killen rushed seven times for 93 yards and scored a touchdown for CMS (2-1).
Quarterback Nate Easterling completed five passes for 52 yards, including a 29-yard TD strike to Killen.
Killen also had five catches for 52 yards.
Addax Pennington recorded eight tackles on defense to lead the Tigers.
Caden Hensley had five tackles and Evan Whitt four. Killen and Gage Green had three stops each. Easterling had two tackles and an interception. Braden Adams also had a tackle.
“Our boys played very hard and didn't quit,” CMS coach Martin Browning said. “I'm very proud of them. We are a young team and we will bounce back.”
The Tigers are back on the gridiron on Sept. 30 at Logan.
CMS then hosts Harts on Oct. 7 on Eighth Grade Night.
Chapmanville closes out the season on Oct. 14 at Sherman and Oct. 21 at George Washington.