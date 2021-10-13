LOGAN — The Man Middle School football team stayed unbeaten on the season with Thursday night’s 26-0 win at county rival Logan.
Coach Tootie Carter’s Pioneers are now 4-0 on the fall grid season with three games left to play in the regular season.
Logan dropped to 1-5 with the defeat, which was the home finale for the Timberwolves.
Devon Sanders rushed 12 times for 80 yards and a touchdown for Man. Kalebn Mullins had five carries for 48 yards and a score. Brayden Blankenship had seven attempts for 53 yards and a TD.
Jackson Conn was 1 of 1 passing for 18 yards -- a completion to Sanders.
Mullins and Jacob Endicott led the MMS defense with five tackles each. Aaron Vanover had four stops and Connor White had three tackles.
Sanders also had three tackles, a sack and an interception for a 45-yard TD.
Man was scheduled to play at Chapmanville Middle on Oct. 11 in a makeup game but that game was canceled. Man hosts Wyoming East on Oct. 14 and then plays at Madison Middle School on Oct. 21.
The Timberwolves, coached by Brandon Adkins, have two games left to play as LMS hits the road at Point Pleasant on Oct. 14 and then plays at Hurricane on Oct. 21.
HARTS 48, CHAPMANVILLE 14: The Harts Middle School football team routed the Chapmanville Middle School Tigers, 48-14, on Thursday at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
CMS dropped to 3-2 on the season with the loss.
Nate Easterling was 4 of 5 passing for 90 yards and tossed a TD pass to Addax Pennington. Kaden Hensley added a touchdown for CMS and also tacked on a 2-point conversion. Hensley rushed eight times for 69 yards.
Pennington grabbed two passes for 63 yards. Austin Killen had two catches for 27 yards.
No further statistics or Harts stats were made available.
The Tigers are coached by Martin Browning.
CMS closes out the season with a pair of road games — Oct. 14 at Sherman and then Oct. 21 at George Washington Middle School.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com