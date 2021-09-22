MAN — The Man Middle School football team rolled to a 34-12 win over George Washington Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
It was the season opener for Man Middle, which had its first two games canceled.
Devon Sanders led the Pioneers as he rushed for 75 yards on six carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 9, 9 and. He had four touchdowns for the game as he also returned a kickoff for a 75-yard TD.
Brayden Blankenship had six carries for 66 yards and scored one touchdown on a run of 26 yards out.
Cameron Perry had five carries for 50 yards for Man and also had an interception on defense.
The Pioneers host Matewan on Sept. 26, travel to Logan on Oct. 7, host Wyoming East on Oct. 14 and then play at Madison Middle School on Oct. 21.
Man Middle is coached by Tootie Carter.
CHAPMANVILLE MIDDLE 8, POCA 0: The Chapmanville Middle School football team ran its record to 2-0 on the season with Thursday’s 8-0 win at home over Poca.
Chapmanville’s lone touchdown was on a 7-yard run by Evan Whitt in the second quarter. Whitt then tacked on a 2-point conversion run.
CMS totaled 141 yards of total offense.
Austin Killen led the team with 64 yards rushing. Lucas Lambert had 23 yards and Caden Hensley had 22 yards. QB Nate Easterling connected on three passes for 35 yards.
Hensley had a fumble recovery on defense and Addax Pennington picked off a pass.
“We played a great defensive game in pitching the shutout against the Dots,” CMS coach Martin Browning said.
CMS is scheduled to return to action with its annual homecoming game on Sept. 23 against Madison Middle School in a 7 pm kickoff.
The Tigers then play at Logan on Sept. 30 and host Harts on Oct. 7 on Eighth Grade Night.
Chapmanville closes out the season on Oct. 14 at Sherman and Oct. 21 at George Washington Middle School.
WINFIELD 58, LOGAN MIDDLE 0: The Logan Middle School football team lost 58-0 at Winfield on Thursday, falling to 1-2 on the season.
“Best middle school team I’ve ever seen,” LMS coach Brandon Adkins said of Winfield.
The Timberwolves head to Oceana on Sept. 23, then hosts Chapmanville on Sept. 30.
Logan then closes out the regular season with three games — Oct. 7 at home against Man, Oct. 14 at Point Pleasant and Oct. 21 at Hurricane Middle School.
