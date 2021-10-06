MAN — Brayden Blankenship rushed for 107 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Man Middle School football team to a 34-8 homecoming win over Matewan on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Blankenship scored on runs of 16, 16, 7 and 18 as the Pioneers remained unbeaten at 3-0 on the season. He scored his first three touchdowns in the first quarter as Man jumped out to a 20-0 lead.
Man out-gained Matewan 194-136 in yards of total offense.
Kaleb Mullins added a 14-yard TD run for Man. Blankenship’s last score gave Man a 34-0 lead in the second quarter.
Matewan’s Brandon Vance added a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter for the Tigers’ lone score.
The 34-8 halftime score ended up being the final tally as both teams failed to score in the last two periods.
Mullins added 68 yards on the ground on four attempts.
Man did not throw a pass the entire game.
Matewan’s Keziah Joplin was 3 of 10 passing for 72 yards. Peyton Parker and Dylan Mounts rushed for 33 and 31 yards respectively for the Tigers.
Blankenship led the Man defense with 10.5 total tackles. Ethan Anderson had four tackles to lead Matewan.
Kylie Blevins was crowned at halftime as the MMS homecoming queen.
Man is scheduled to travel to Logan on Oct. 7, then play at Chapmanville Middle on Oct. 11 in a makeup game. Man host sWyoming East on Oct. 14 and then plays at Madison Middle School on Oct. 21.
Man Middle is coached by Tootie Carter.
CHAPMANVILLE 20, LOGAN 8: The Chapmanville Middle School football team improved to 3-1 on the season with Thursday’s 20-8 victory over the county rival Logan Middle School Timberwolves at Logan.
Austin Killen led the Tigers in rushing, gaining big yards throughout the game. He also had two interceptions on defense.
Kaden Hensley scored two touchdowns for Chapmanville. Lucas Lambert scored the other TD for the Tigers.
QB Nate Easterling also tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Killen.
Gage Green added a pick on defense for CMS.
“It was big win for us,” CMS coach Martin Browning said. “The kids work hard.
Braeden Conley, David Browning, Jaxon Topping, Hensley, Lambert, Addax Pennington, Killen, Easterling, Evan Whitt, Trevron Chapman and Jacob Adkins led the Chapmanville defense, Coach Browning said.
CMS hosts Harts on Oct. 7 on Eighth Grade Night. Chapmanville then closes out the season on Oct. 14 at Sherman and Oct. 21 at George Washington.
Logan then closes out the regular season with three games — Oct. 7 at home against Man, Oct. 14 at Point Pleasant and Oct. 21 at Hurricane Middle School.
