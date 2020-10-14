MAN — The Man Middle School football team claimed the Logan County championship with last Thursday’s 20-0 win at home over Logan Middle School.
Man, coached by Tootie Carter, is 2-0. Logan, coached by first-year mentor Brandon Adkins, dropped to 0-2.
Man had defeated Chapmanville, 14-0, earlier in the season.
The Pioneers and the Timberwolves were scoreless at halftime.
Man then led 8-0 at the 5:39 mark of the third quarter with a 56-yard TD run by Dusten Baisden and a Zayden Sherod to Kaleb Mullins pass play on the two-point conversion.
Man then made it 14-0 with 2:17 left in the third on a 4-yard touchdown run by Baisden.
The Pioneers scored one more touchdown with 5:30 left in the game as Mullins ran in from 5 yards out.
“We had some mental breakdowns in the second half that put us in a situation that we just couldn’t overcome,” Adkins said. “Man is a heck of a football team. They have great size and skill and they are really strong up front but our guys stood toe to toe with them in the first half. I think everybody saw a glimpse of how good we think we can be when everybody buys into our program. I was proud of them. I know the score wasn’t what we wanted but in just one week we showed a lot of improvement from our first game. I just want them to trust the process. We will get this thing going in the right direction.”
Baisden finished the game with 100 yards rushing on 14 attempts. LMS was led by Gabe Workman who had 21 yards on the ground.
Logan was held to just 32 yards of total offense. Man had 187 total yards.
Sherod was 3 of 6 passing for 74 yards.
Devon Sanders also had a catch for 30 yards. Mullins had one grab for seven yards.
CHAPMANVILLE 20, HARTS 0: The Chapmanville Middle School football team picked up win number two of the season on Thursday night at home with a 20-0 victory over Harts Middle School.
CMS first-year coach Martin Browning said the Tigers’ defense had a dominating effort.
“Our defense has played lights out this year,” Browning said. “We have recorded 11 straight quarters without giving up a single point. Our defense has bought in on what we are teaching.”
Chapmanville was led by Kyle Fox, who racked up 137 yards rushing and a touchdown. Chase Butcher also scored two touchdowns for the Tigers and tacked on a two-point conversion.
Quarterback Nate Easterling also scored a touchdown as well for CMS.
Chapmanville was led on defense by Aston Kinder.
Coach Browning, who has coached football for more than 30 years, said he’s proud of his kids for working hard during tough times.
CMS was slated to play Poca on Monday night.