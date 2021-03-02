Dewayne Cook has a young wrestling team at Man Middle School this season but the Pioneers won't be without talent.
Cook's squad is a blend of returning and young wrestlers.
The Pioneers are scheduled to open the season on Saturday at home in a quadrangular meet against Chapmanville Middle, Huntington and Wahama in a 2 p.m. start.
“It’s a young team overall but we will be getting better and better as the season moves forward,” Man Middle School coach Dewayne Cook said.
Man returns a pair of three-year wrestlers in eighth-graders Jacob Merritt (84 pounds) and James Maynard (135).
“Both of them should do very well this year if not go undefeated,” Coach Coach Cook said.
Two second-year wrestlers are the roster as well in eighth-grade heavyweight Dayton Farrell and 128-pound eighth-grader Dusten Baisden.
“Dayton should do well in the heavyweight class and Dusten is another who could possibly go undefeated,” Cook said.
The Pioneers also have five first-year wrestlers in: Rebecca Dowden (123, sixth-grader); Aaron Vanover (145, sixth-grader); Emily Ferrell (190, sixth-grader); Hunter Collins (135, sixth-grader); and Devin Sanders (145, seventh-grader).
“Each are doing very well for new wrestlers. Sanders will win the majority of his matches,” Cook said.
Following Saturday's match, Man is set to travel to Eastern Greenbrier on March 13 for a match beginning at 9 a.m.
Then on March 17, the Pioneers are home and are slated to compete against Milton, Chapmanville and Hurricane in a 5:30 p.m. match.
Then on March 26, Man travels to Western Greenbrier in a 5:30 p.m, match.
Man is also slated to wrestle at Chapmanville this season but that date has yet to be determined.