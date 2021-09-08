MAN — With the delay of the Man at Mount View game the Hillbillies are now scheduled to play three games in a span of eight days.
Man’s originally scheduled home game against Mount View on Friday has been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 21, and will now be played at Mount View High School in Welch.
During that three-week span, the Hillbillies are slated to host Mingo Central on Sept. 17, play at Mount View four days later and then head to Wheeling Central on Sept. 24.
It’s echoes of last year’s crazy, free-for-all season when Man played four games in a 10-day stretch.
Friday’s game vs. Mount View was postponed due to COVID issues at Man.
The Billies opened up the season on Aug. 27 with a 21-14 home loss to county rival Man. The Billies were without five players in that game reportedly due to COVID contact.
A sixth player, starter Justin Grimmett, was also ruled ineligible and did not dress.
Man’s next scheduled game is set for Sept. 10 at Westside.
Last Friday’s game was also to be Man’s annual Hall of Fame Game. A banquet, set up for Thursday night at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse, was also canceled.
Mount View was coming into the scheduled game with Man off a 40-0 win over rival River View.
Mount View and Man did not play each other last season in the free-for-all scheduling mess due to COVID restrictions.
Man was able to rally in the season opener, turning a 21-0 deficit to Logan into a respectable 21-14 final after scoring two late fourth quarter touchdowns — one one a run by QB Israel Canterbury, and the other on a Canterbury-to-Jeremiah Harless tipped pass score.
Canterbury finished 13 of 27 passing for 166 yards, also with an interception.
Freshman Dusten Baisden led the Man ground game with 16 rushes for 57 yards.
Harless had five catches for 57 yards. Jacob Walls reeled in three passes for 56 yards, while Jayden Brumfield had three grabs for 38 yards. Fullback Jordan Adams snared one pass for 16 yards and also carried the ball five times for 25 yards.
Xander Mullins led the Man defense with 11 solo tackles and six assists. Baiden had eight solos and four assists. Harless added five solos and two assists. Walls had four stops.
Man played the game without six players, including three offensive linemen who were out due to quarantine.
“I thought our kids dug in and played pretty well,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “ I thought our young kids stepped up. We had the two early plays that we missed tackles. Then in the third quarter we had the snap that we over the quarterback’s head that gave them another touchdown but basically it came down to three plays that hurt us.”
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (0-1):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 3: Mount View, ppd.
Sept. 10: at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.