Man put up some big numbers on the scoreboard on Thursday night as the Class A No. 3-ranked Hillbillies torched the Van Bulldogs, 108-45, on the road.
Man, now on a 10-game winning streak, improved to 14-2 on the season with the win.
The 108 points is a season high for Man, which reached the century mark for the third time this year.
Several Man players had big nights as you would expect.
Caleb Blevins led the way for the Billies with a 35-point effort. He sank seven out of Man's 12 made 3-pointers on the night.
Aden Martin and Jeremiah Harless also broke into double digits in scoring with 26 and 22 points respectively. Martin netted four 3s in the game.
Jordan Adams added six points for the Billies. Trey Brown and Jacob Walls pitched in five points each. Brady Hall-Montgomery tossed in three and James Scites, Colton Miller and Conner Baisden all had two points.
Brayden Roe led Van with 11 points. He was the only Bulldog who reached double figures in scoring. Brady Green had nine points, Jax McCarty eight and Gavin Branham and Shaun Booth had seven each. Payton Pauley chipped in with three points.
Man poured in 37 points in the first quarter alone and raced out to a commanding 37-7 lead over the Bulldogs.
The rout was on.
The Billies led 63-24 at the half and 81-40 after three.
Man is slated to host sectional rival Tug Valley on Feb. 15 then host Sherman on Feb. 17. Man plays Van again at home on Feb. 18, hosts Class AAAA Hurricane on Feb. 22 and plays at Liberty-Raleigh on Feb. 23 in the regular season finale.
MAN 74, WYOMING EAST 59: Man rolled to a 74-59 win at Wyoming East on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Jeremiah Harless led the Hillbillies with 29 points. Aden Martin nailed three 3-pointers and had 25 points for the night.
Trey Brown scored nine points for Man, all coming on a trio of 3s.
Jacob Walls had seven and Jordan Adams four for Man.
Tucker Cook led Wyoming East's balanced attack with 13 points. Garrett Mitchell and Jacob Howard tossed in 12 points apiece. Cole Lambert had 10 points.
The Billies led 18-10 after one quarter, 34-26 at the half and 49-43 after three. Man outscored the Warriors 25-16 in the fourth.
Man's game on Wednesday at Liberty-Raleigh was postponed until Feb. 23.
