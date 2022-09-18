Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — The Man Hillbillies overcame three turnovers top top Class AA Mingo Central on Friday night as the Hillbillies defeated the Miners 28-14 in a game at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.

Man junior quarterback Jayden Brumfield ran for three touchdowns and three for another score to lead the 'Billies to the win, as they improved to 3-1 on the season and 4-1 all-time against Mingo Central. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

