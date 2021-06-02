Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Man Middle School baseball team captured the Black Diamond Conference championship with a 9-4 win over Madison Middle School on Saturday, May 29 at the Man Middle School field. The Pioneers are coached by the legendary Tootie Carter, who has coached for 55 years in the Man area in football or baseball. The team is assisted by Jeremy Fekete. This is the last year of the Black Diamond Conference, which is dissolving.

