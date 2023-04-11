NAUGATUCK — Man scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow open a 3-2 game and pull away for a 13-3 win over sectional foe Tug Valley on Tuesday night at Panther Mart Park.
Man led 3-2 going into the top of the seventh inning and after three singles to start the frame Kaden Dickerson got an RBI single to right field to give his team a two-run lead.
After Gavyn Cline bunted into a fielder's choice for the second out, Hillbilly slugger John McCoy delivered the dagger into the heart of the Panthers as he belted a grand slam over the left field fence to blow the game open and give Man an 8-2 lead.
"John McCoy had a little bit of a slow start to the season and he's really come on," Man coach Mike Crosby said. "Hit a big home run down at the beach for us that sparked a rally to win the game. Earlier in the year had a double that sparked a rally to beat Scott at Scott. Then today he hit a grand slam to put the game away then everybody else kind of fed off him. Not to mention, tonight was the first time he has caught since middle school. We've been trying to secure that spot and he looked like a natural back there tonight."
The Hillbillies continued to pour it on against the Tug Valley bullpen as they scored their ninth run on a bases loaded walk to Bo Thompson before Braxton Messer cleared the bases with a three-run triple. Messer came in to score on the triple as he scurried home on a Tug Valley throwing error to make it 13-2.
Man hurler Bo Thompson picked up the win on the mound as he went six plus innings and struck out 14 Tug batters while allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits with four walks.
"Bo Thompson, he's our ace. He's been real dependable all year," Man coach Mike Crosby said. "He's a battler, he's got a great work ethic. I just can't say enough great things about the kid."
Conner Lackey was the tough luck loser for the Panthers as he went 6.1 innings and gave up six runs, four earned, on 10 hits with three Ks and four walks.
"Lackey threw a really good ballgame for Tug Valley, he's a good pitcher," Crosby said. "They're an up-and-coming team, they just keep getting better every time we play them. Nobody better not take them lightly."
When Lackey left the game due to pitch count the 'Billies were ahead 3-2 but he left the bases loaded which meant the next three runners that came in were accounted to him.
"He pitched a fabulous game, you got to tip your cap to him," Tug Valley coach Teddy Hall said of Lackey. "He's always going to draw the best teams on our schedule...He wants that challenge. And if he wants it, he deserves to be able to go out there and battle those top teams. Thompson pitched a good game tonight for Man too. He's their ace and is one of the best we'll face."
Man took an early 1-0 lead as Colton Miller doubled in the second inning, stole third, and then scampered home on a throwing error by Tug.
The 'Billies made it 3-0 in the ensuing third inning as Messer had an RBI single to score Jace Adkins and then he later came in to score after one of seven Panther errors.
Tug Valley capitalized on a Man miscue to get their first run as Dakota Ooten singled, advanced to second on an error, and then scored on another error to make it 3-1.
The Panthers made it 3-2 in the fifth when Julian Vance singled, stole second and third, and then scurried home on a wild pitch to make it a one run game.
"For six-plus innings this was a fantastic baseball game," Hall said. "With one out in the seventh it was a one-run game. We had a rough inning there. It was a tough way to lose. We got down then once the boys put their head down it was tough to get them to regain their focus. It just kind of snowballed."
Man ended with 14 hits as a team as Messer and Miller both turned in three hit games, with Messer having four RBIs. Adkins had two hits and scored three runs while Lukas Haney also turned in two hits.
Vance, Ooten, and Brody Hannah had the only hits of the game for Tug Valley, all singles.
Tug Valley fell to 3-8 with the loss while Man improved to 9-5.
Score by Innings
MHS: 0 1 2 0 0 0 10 - 13 14 4
TVHS: 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 - 3 3 7