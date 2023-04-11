Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Man scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow open a 3-2 game and pull away for a 13-3 win over sectional foe Tug Valley on Tuesday night at Panther Mart Park.

Man led 3-2 going into the top of the seventh inning and after three singles to start the frame Kaden Dickerson got an RBI single to right field to give his team a two-run lead.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you