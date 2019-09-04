The Man High School football team will have a game aired on live TV this season with the Hillbillies' Oct. 25 contest at Point Pleasant.
The game is part of the 10-game Friday Night Rivals Series which airs on WCHS-TV.
This year's 10-game Friday Night Rivals schedule features 20 teams from three states. 10 teams will be making their Friday Night Rivals debut, including Man.
Man, which opened the season last Friday night against Logan with a 62-8 win, was 6-4 last season. Point Pleasant finished the season with a 9-2 record and advanced to the second-round of the Class AA playoffs.
Last season, Man fell to Point Pleasant 49-0 at home.
Chapmanville Regional High School had a game aired last season in the Tigers' 20-14 loss at Wayne.
Man coach Harvey Arms said he wasn't aware of the televised game.
"Oh really?" he said. "I didn't know that. That will be another first for us."
Each week, student-athlete from each school will be named the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week and at the end of the season, one will be selected as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Year and will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
After the games, you can see highlights from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio on Friday Night Football Extra, which begins at 11:10 p.m. on WCHS-TV or online.
The Friday Night Rivals Series is sponsored by Wendy's. The 10-game schedule began on Aug. 23 with the Fairview, Ky., at East Carter, Ky., game.
Last week, a Cardinal Conference matchup between Poca and Nitro was aired with the Dots coming out on top 40-28.
The next televised game is the Sept. 13 matchup between South Charleston and Johnson Central, Ky., at SC.
Next to air is Cardinal Conference team Hebert Hoover, which hosts Clay County on Sept. 20. Then on Sept. 27, George Washington travels to Spring Valley.
The Oct. 4 to air is the Riverside at Cabell Midland contest.
Next to be televised is the Lincoln County at St. Albans game on Oct. 11.
After the Man-Point Pleasant game, Alexander, Ohio plays at Meigs Local, Ohio on Oct. 31.
The last televised game is the Roane County at Sissonville game on Nov. 8. Sissonville is also a member of the Cardinal Conference.
