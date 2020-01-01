MAN — Four games into the 2019-20 season the Man High School boys basketball team is still undefeated.
The Hillbillies remained perfect on the season with Friday night’s 75-45 win at home over the Pikeview Panthers at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Four Man players broke into double digits in scoring, led by Jeremiah Harless, who poured in 18 points in the blowout win. Austin Ball had 16 and Ryan Cozart and Hunter Anderson tossed in 10 points apiece.
Jackson Tackett added nine points for Man, while Christian Toler netted seven and Peyton Adams four.
Kobey Taylor Williams led Pikeview with 11 points.
Man led 22-4 after one quarter, 36-24 at the half and 61-31 after three.
Man is scheduled to have a showdown game with county rival Logan on Jan. 4 at home. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
The Billies then travel to River View on Jan. 7 and hosts Class AAA Riverside on Jan. 11.