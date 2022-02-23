MAN — The Man High School boys’ basketball team is on a roll.
The Class A No. 2-ranked Hillbillies improved to 17-2 on the season and increased their winning streak to 13 games with a pair of home wins over Boone County foes.
Man breezed past Sherman, 73-42, on Thursday, Feb. 17, then ripped the Van Bulldogs, 80-52, on Friday, Feb. 18.
Both teams are Class A sectional foes.
In the Van game, Caleb Blevins ripped the nets for 41 points and reached 1,000 points for his career.
In the win over Sherman, Jeremiah Harless posted his 11th straight double-double as he poured in 33 points and pulled down 20 rebounds. He was 14 of 19 shooting from the floor. Harless, a 6-foot-5 senior, also added five steals, three assists and had three steals.
Aden Martin tacked on 17 points for Man in the win. Trey Brown had seven and Jordan Adams six. Jacob Walls tossed in five points, Blevins four and James Scites two.
Dalton Rollo paced Sherman (14-7) with 15 points. AJ Skeens had seven, Andrew Simpson six and Cameron Caldwell five. Isaac Johnson had three and Logan Green, Seth Ward and Jacob Welch had two each.
Man is scheduled to close out the regular season with a pair of games. The Billies were slated to host Class AAAA Hurricane on Tuesday. Man then plays at Liberty-Raleigh on Wednesday night.
The Billies are ranked second in this week’s Class A poll. James Monroe was first.
Cameron is ranked third this week, while Tucker County is fourth and Webster County fifth. Huntington St. Joe is sixth, Greater Beckley seventh, Pendleton County eighth, Tug Valley is ninth and Tyler Consolidated 10th.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com