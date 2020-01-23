MAN – It was raining on Wednesday night at Man High School.
It was raining 3s.
Man's Caleb Blevins was on fire, sinking a school record 10 3-pointers as the Class AA No. 9-ranked Hillbillies rolled over Cross Lanes Christian, 75-46, at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Blevins finished with 32 points on the night as the Billies stayed hot, improving to 8-1 on the season.
Blevins sank four 3s in the first quarter, another in the second, four more in the third and one more in the fourth quarter as Man coasted.
Peyton Adams also broke into double digits with 13 points. He made two 3s. Austin Ball reached double figures as well with 10 points.
Ryan Cozart added nine points for Man. Christian Toler had three points. Jeremiah Harless, Jackson Tackett, Hunter Anderson and Brady Hall Montgomery all had two points.
Stevie Hicks and Tyler Burdette led Cross Lanes Christian with 17 and 15 points respectively.
Man led 21-13 after one quarter, 37-25 at the half and 63-46 after three.
Man is scheduled to return to action on Thursday night at Mingo Central in a 7:30 p.m. tip. The Billies then travel to Class AAA Riverside on Saturday at 7:30. Man then hosts Mount View on Jan. 28 and heads to River View on Jan. 31.