Man’s Booklyn Cheek and Chapmanville’s Kaleigh “KK” Davis were named last week to the Class AA All-State Volleyball Team.
Both were Special Honorable Mention.
Zoe Evans of Mingo Central and Katie Underwood of Scott were Honorable Mention All-State.
Chapmanville closed out the season by finishing runner-up in the sectional tournament to Scott, then falling to Point Pleasant in the regionals.
The Lady Tigers, coached by Paula Thomas, closed out the season with a 17-15 mark.
Chapmanville was 4-2 in the double-elimination sectional tourney, scoring wins over Lincoln County (3-0), Logan (3-0), Man (3-1) and Mingo Central (3-0). The other loss was a 3-1 setback to the Miners.
Man closed out at 1-2 in sectional play and 13-23-2 overall. The Lady Billies were the No. 1 seed going into the sectionals.
Oak Glen’s Skye Stokes captained the Class AA all-state volleyball team and was also named as the West Virginia State Volleyball Player of the Year as chosen by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. She led the Bears to an undefeated 38-0 season and the Class AA state championship recently.
Stokes ended the season with 392 kills, 45 blocks and 158 aces. In addition, she assisted on 77 of her teammates’ kills and had 235 digs.
“Skye is an all-around great volleyball player offensively and defensively,” Oak Glen coach Morgan Poling told the Wheeling Intelligencer. “However, her defense and game IQ are her strongest skill sets. She sees the court extremely well for being a high school level athlete. During rallies, Skye is everywhere on the court. She moves so well defensively and makes big plays when they need to be made.”
Stokes transfered across the river from East Liverpool (Ohio) to Oak Glen.
“This was an amazing season,” Stokes said. “It was such a different atmosphere. Our coaching was amazing and the girls were great. played with three of the girls when I was younger in McKayla Goodlin, Hannah Rogers and Jaedyn Hissam, so that made it easier, too.”
First team
Skye Stokes, Oak Glen, senior (CAPTAIN)
Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour, sophomore
Shea Hefner, Bridgeport, junior
Hannah Rogers, Oak Glen, senior
Bradlea Hayhurst, Shady Spring, senior
Esten Clay, Winfield, senior
Meg Williams, Shady Spring, freshman
Macie Miller, Frankfort, senior
Tristan Wilson, Point Pleasant, junior
Emily Denison, Philip Barbour, freshman
Second team
Payton Merica, Bridgeport, senior (CAPTAIN)
Emily Reed, Winfield, senior
Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring, sophomore
Destiny Blankenship, Independence, junior
Rachel LeRose, Nicholas County, senior
McKayla Goodwin, Oak Glen, senior
Taylor Lough, Robert C. Byrd, senior
Summer Stover, East Fairmont, junior
Sophia Mikula, Weir, senior
Faith McAfee, Herbert Hoover, junior
Special Honorable Mention
Chloe Puffinburger, Frankfort; Emma Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Abby Fazzini, Robert C. Byrd; Hayley Hovious, Winfield; Maggie Gadomski, Nicholas County; Sierra Strickland, Roane County; Violet Sickles, Bridgeport; Brooklyn Cheek, Man; Kaleigh Davis, Chapmanville; Kerigan Moore, Nitro; Jaedyn Hissam, Oak Glen; Laken McKinney, PikeView; Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Presley McGee, Herbert Hoover; Olivia Dotson, Point Pleasant; Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring; Alisea McMillion, Clay County
Honorable Mention
Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs; Julia Griffith, Bridgeport; Chloe Johnson, Fairmont Senior; Emilea Holcomb, Clay County; Morgan Marty, Liberty (Raleigh); Shayla Whiteman, Petersburg; Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Kyra Davis, Independence; MaKaily Thomson-Moran, Keyser; Riley Dominguez, Philip Barbour; Samantha Price, Elkins; Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Zoe Evans, Mingo Central; Jordan Heckert, Robert C. Byrd; Bailey Malnick, North Marion; Taylor Brown, Westside; MaKayla Keenan, Berkeley Springs; Katie Underwood, Scott