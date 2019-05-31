HUNTINGTON - People who say golf isn't an extreme sport might want to speak with Pat Carter. The Huntington golfer's recent performances will create doubt about that hypothesis.
In an eight-day stretch, Carter joined Jim Grimmett, from Man, West Virginia, on a golf journey that spanned 1,700 miles and resulted in three championships in four-ball action. In the four-ball format, golfers play their own ball and each hole is won by the team member with the lowest score.
It started with a seven-shot victory at the West Virginia Senior Four-Ball Championship, moved on to the National Four-Ball Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois and ended with a dominant win at the Cascades Invitational at The Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia.
"Oh man, I'm telling you," Carter said with a laugh. "That was some good planning on mine and Jim's part, for sure. To win all three was pretty gratifying, to say the least."
Winning three tournaments in one week is hard enough, but to do so under the conditions Carter and Grimmett did is wild.
Their week started at The Club at Cress Creek in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, where Carter and Grimmett fired consecutive 67s to earn a seven-shot victory over Tim Mount and Mitch Roush for the West Virginia Senior Four-Ball Championship that wrapped up May 21.
And that's where the normal part of their week ended.
Following the win in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Carter and Grimmett immediately left for Illinois, where the Olympia Fields National Four-Ball Championship took place at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago.
May 22 was supposed to be a day for practice rounds, but torrential rains and inclement weather canceled that practice, which actually played in the favor of the West Virginia golfers, who were able to get a little rest.
However, that good news quickly turned south again when tournament officials decided that, because of flooding, participants would be unable to use carts for the tournament.
"They canceled the practice round because they had 11 inches of rain over a two-week period, so it was pretty saturated, to say the least," Carter said. "We had a free day of recovery and we had seen both courses before, and we just happened to play very well. Luckily, Jim made a great putt on the last hole of the tournament for us to win by a shot."
There wasn't much time for Carter and Grimmett to celebrate the win, however, as they had to collect their trophy and belongings to hightail it to Hot Springs for the Cascades Invitational, which is a tournament they play in each year while treating their families to what The Homestead has to offer.
The only downfall to the tournament? Carter and Grimmett had a 10-hour drive from Chicago to Virginia with bad weather ahead as well.
"We had a tee time at 9 a.m. and we get to the hotel at 4:15 a.m. and to the room at 5 o'clock," Carter said. "We got about two hours sleep - a nice power nap - and right back onto the course. We got off to a great start in the round and the momentum just kept going. It was a fairly strong field in the senior division, but we just kind of blew them away."
Carter and Grimmett earned the Cascades title by eight shots, bringing a ceremonious end to what had been a wild week on the golf circuit.
While Carter could've reflected on the victories with satisfaction, he was more intent on how the wins helped him moving forward.
"I'm playing the State Four-Ball with Sam O'Dell this coming weekend at The Raven (Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia) and then Monday, I go straight to U.S. Senior Open qualifying and it's back to The Homestead for that," Carter said.
Carter said the success at The Homestead last week is sure to help him in the U.S. Senior Open qualifying, which has more than 50 golfers competing for just two spots.
"I talked to the head golf professional (at The Homestead) and he said it would be set up very similar, so obviously there is an advantage to playing there the previous week," Carter said. "I won't get a practice round on Sunday where I'll be at The Raven with Sam, but I'm only 90 minutes away, so I feel like my chances are good. I'm playing as well as I have in a long time."
Carter, who has been a fixture in the state's top golf events for four decades, said he won't be able to play in the 86th West Virginia Open at Parkersburg Country Club from June 19-21 because of a scheduled work trip.