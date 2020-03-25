MAN — Man High School senior Quentin Moody received some good news recently.
Moody, a senior, was selected to play in the upcoming WCHS/Fox 11 North-South All-Star Football Classic, set for June 13 at South Charleston High School.
The game has a noon kickoff and is slated to be televised by WCHS TV 8.
Practices are scheduled to begin on June 7 at West Virginia State University.
Moody, a West Virginia State signee, was an All-State wide receiver for Man. He had 12 catches for 364 yards and four touchdowns and helped lead the Hillbillies to the Logan County championship last season, the Class AA playoffs and an 8-3 record.
Man eventually lost to Bluefield in the first round of the playoffs.
The Billies had started off the season with a 7-0 record but lost two out of its last three regular season games to Point Pleasant and Tug Valley.