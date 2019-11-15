The season came to a close for the Man High School football team, which lost 48-16 on the road at Bluefield on Friday night in a Class AA first-round playoff game at Bluefield's Mitchell Stadium.
Bluefield (10-1), the No. 4 seed, got a four touchdown performance from running back J.J. Davis on runs of 43, 13 and 18 yards and an interception return of 50 yards on defense.
The Beavers scored on their first three possession, all on the TD runs by Davis, and raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
It was 42-0 Bluefield at the half.
Up 48-0 after three, Man scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns on a running clock.
Freshman Josh Moody put Man (8-3) on the board with a 28-yard touchdown run with 7:29 left in the game. QB Jeremiah Harless then passed to Sam Milton on the two-point conversion as Man trailed 48-8.
Then with 2:46 remaining, Dylan Morris tacked on a 4-yard touchdown run for the Hillbillies. Zack Frye ran in on the two-point conversion.
Man, the smallest school in Double-A, advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The Billies started out the season 7-0 and rose as high as No. 5 in the state before losing to Point Pleasant (7-0) and Tug Valley (20-12). The Billies then closed out the regular season with a 33-8 win at Chapmanville to claim the county championship and nail down a post-season berth.
One of Man's wins this season was a victory over Class AAA Greenbrier East, the No. 8-ranked Triple-A squad in the state.
Bluefield moves on to host No. 5-ranked Keyser next week in a second round playoff game.
-----
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule (8-3):
Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8
Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7
Sept. 13: at Westside, W 40-0
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, W 22-17
Sept. 27: River View, W 63-14
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, W 44-0
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, W 30-22
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, L 0-7
Nov. 1: at Tug Valley, L 12-20
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, W 33-8
Nov. 15: at Bluefield (Class AA playoffs), L 16-48