A total of nine Logan County high school football players received Class AA All-State recognition this year.
Man High School's Zach Frye was named to the Second-Team defense leading all county picks.
Man's Cameron Frye, Erick Grimmett and Sam Milton were named Special Honorable Mention All-State along with Chapmanville Regional's Chase Berry and Logan's Corey Townsend.
Chapmanville's Waylon Hensley and Logan's Aiden Slack and Jordan Hayes were also named Honorable Mention All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Frye had a big year on both sides of the ball for the Logan County champion and Class AA playoff-bound Man Hillbillies.
Frye had 67 total tackles, three interceptions, a sack, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The senior was also one of Man's top running backs.
Cameron Frye, a junior, was also a key two-way player, rushing for 515 yards and three touchdowns, catching 12 passes for 149 yards and another score and recording 27 tackles on defense with an interception, a sack and four pass breakups this season for the 8-3 Billies.
Grimmett, a junior, led Man on defense with 80 tackles and a pick.
Milton, other two-way player, had 12 catches for 327 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, the senior had 60 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a blocked punt and an interception.
Berry had a big season for the 5-5 Tigers, completing 128 of 194 passes (66 percent) for 1,341 yards with 13 TDs and just four interceptions. He was Chapmanville's leading rusher as well with 162 carries for 903 yards and 10 TDs.
Hensley had 45 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns on the season for the Tigers.
Slack had a big freshman year for Logan, with 47 grabs for 790 yards and 10 TDs. He also rushed for 240 yards and two scores, passed for 92 more yards and another touchdown and had 70 tackles on defense.
Townsend was the county's top receiver with 57 catches for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns.
Hayes, a sophomore quarterback, had a huge season finale for the Wildcats, completing 31 of 37 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Logan's 56-28 loss at Herbert Hoover. On the season, he completed 147 of 245 passes for 2,090 yards with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
FRAZIER, MARTIN CAPTAIN ALL-STATE: The 2019 high school football season at the Class AA level was crowded with record-setting performances on both sides of the ball.
Two players though at positions that generally don’t garner a lot of statistics earned their way into many “best in the state" discussions thanks to their dominance in the trenches.
For their efforts, Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier and Bluefield’s Sean Martin were selected as Class AA first-team all-state captains on Thursday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association — Frazier on offense and Martin on defense.
This year’s first-team offense has 16 spots rather than the usual 15 as Roane County’s Alex Miller was named an honorary selection.
Miller, a senior receiver/defensive back for the Raiders, died after collapsing on the sideline during a Sept. 13 game against Clay County.
“On behalf of our school, the football team, his family and the community I just want to say how much we appreciate this honor for Alex,” Roane County coach Paul Burdette said. “Alex would be proud and he deserves it. The outpouring of love and support we have received for Alex from the entire state has been unbelievable. It makes me proud to call West Virginia home.”
Frazier and Martin have shared a bond throughout their high school years as Fairmont Senior and Bluefield each won a state title against the other in 2017 and 2018. And this season, the Beavers defeated the Polar Bears in the semifinals. The two seniors are also two prized recruits for WVU, both passing on multiple Division I offers to stay in state and become Mountaineer teammates.
A trio of first-team selections — Poca’s Ethan Payne, Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield and Oak Glen’s Michael Lemley shattered the record books in 2019.
Payne, a junior and first-team running back, ran for 2,883 yards and set a new state record for scoring with 52 total touchdowns, including 49 on the ground.
Hatfield, a senior and first-team receiver, established new state records for receptions with 124 and receiving yards with 1,870 to go along with 20 touchdown catches.
Lemley, a senior and first-team defensive back, had 101 tackles and established a new state record for interceptions with 14.
Bridgeport, which won the 10th state championship in school history last week, had three first-team honorees in senior linebackers Carson Winkie (98 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FR, 2 Int., 2 blocked kicks) and Trey Pancake (69 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 FF, 2 Int) as well as junior offensive lineman Devin Hill.
“All three of those kids were leaders and helped us reach the success that we had,” Bridgeport coach John Cole said. “I’m proud of them and when you look around Class AA, there are a lot of talented players. We had to go up against quite a few of them.”
Poca and Keyser also had three first-team selections apiece. Payne’s younger brother, sophomore Toby Payne (91 tackles, 7 INTs) was picked as a defensive back, while senior Matt Stone (112 tackles, 24 TFL, 12 sacks) was chosen as a defensive lineman.
The Golden Tornado had a pair of players on the offensive line in the senior duo of Dalton Ray and Don Woodward. They were joined by senior linebacker Jackson Biser (83 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 sacks).
Also on the first-team offensive line is Wyoming East senior Tanner Jenkins.
Jenkins paved the way for teammate and fellow first-teamer in junior Caleb Bower, who finished with 2,034 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.
Also selected at running back was Bluefield senior JJ Davis, who ran for 1,923 yards with 27 rushing touchdowns as well as two receiving touchdowns and a punt return for a TD.
Joining Hatfield as a receiver is Clay County senior Logan Vance, who led the state in receiving touchdowns with 21 while catching 61 passes for 1,280 yards.
Fairmont Senior junior Gage Michael is the first-team quarterback after a breakout season that saw him throw for 2,390 yards with 27 touchdowns as well as running for 1,553 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Dual-threat QBs is the theme at two of the offensive utility spots in Mingo Central’s Daylin Goad and Winfield’s Nick Vance. Goad, a junior, threw for 3,446 yards and 30 TDs while running for 990 yards and 21 scores. Vance, a senior, threw for 1,542 yards and 11 TDS and added 1,432 yards and 17 TDs on the ground.
The final offensive utility selection is Oak Glen senior Hunter Patterson, who ran for 1,296 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 45 passes for 829 yards and nine touchdowns. He also returned a kick for a TD and threw a TD pass.
The first-team kicker is Lewis County senior Jared Griffith, who was perfect on PAT kicks this year, booted four field goals, with a long of 41 yards and had 33 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Other first-team defensive selections are Oak Glen junior Kyle O’Connor (95 tackles, 10 sacks) at defensive line, Herbert Hoover senior Ben Kee (88 tackles, 18 TFL) at linebacker, Shady Spring senior Haven Chapman (10.1 tackles per game) at defensive back and Shady Spring senior Erick Bevil at punter (41.2 avg.).
Rounding out the first-team defense are three utility players who were playmakers on both sides of the ball in Roane County senior Josh Huffman, Robert C. Byrd sophomore Jeremiah King and Weir senior Sebastian Spencer.
Independence sophomore Atticus Goodson was selected as captain of the second-team offense, while Oak Glen junior Gage Patterson was picked as the captain of the second-team defense.
-- Chris Johnson contributed to this report
Class AA All-State Football Team
The 2019 Class AA all-state football team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association
First Team
Honorary selection - Alex Miller, Roane County, Sr.
OL – Don Woodworth, Keyser, Sr.
OL – Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior, Sr. (captain)
OL – Devin Hill, Bridgeport, Jr.
OL – Tanner Jenkins, Wyoming East, Sr.
OL – Dalton Ray, Keyser, Sr.
WR – Logan Vance, Clay County, Sr.
WR – Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, Sr.
QB – Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior, Jr.
RB – Ethan Payne, Poca, Jr.
RB – JJ Davis, Bluefield, Sr.
RB – Caleb Bower, Wyoming East, Jr.
K – Jared Griffith, Lewis County, Sr.
Utility – Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Jr.
Utility – Daylin Goad, Mingo Central, Jr.
Utility – Nick Vance, Winfield, Sr.
Defense
DL – Sean Martin, Bluefield, Sr. (captain)
DL – Matt Stone, Poca, Sr.
DL – Kyler O’Connor, Oak Glen,Jr.
LB – Carson Winkie, Bridgeport, Sr.
LB – John Covert, Winfield, Jr.
LB – Jackson Biser, Keyser, Sr.
LB – Trey Pancake, Bridgeport, Sr.
LB – Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover, Sr.
DB – Michael Lemley, Oak Glen, Sr.
DB – Toby Payne, Poca, So.
DB – Haven Chapman, Shady Spring, Sr.
P – Erick Bevil, Shady Spring, Sr.
Utility – Josh Huffman, Roane County, Sr.
Utility – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, So.
Utility – Sebastian Spencer, Weir, Sr.
Second Team
OL – Lance Payton, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
OL – Brock Robey, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.
OL – Colton Groves, Nicholas County, Sr.
OL – Dom Owens, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
OL – Roman Moore, Roane County, Sr.
WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion, Jr.
WR – Xander Castillo, James Monroe, Sr.
QB – Carson Deeb, Bluefield, Jr.
RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence, So.(captain)
RB – Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County, Jr.
K – Kaulin Parris, Bluefield, Sr.
Utility – Camden Longwell, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
Utility – Trevor Lowe, Nitro, So
Utility – Luke LeRose, Nicholas County, Sr.
Utility – Monroe Mohler, James Monroe, Sr.
Defense
DL – Michael Watkins, Bridgeport, Jr.
DL – Cole Hughart, Sissonville, Sr.
DL – Garrett Conaway, North Marion, Jr.
DL – David Blanco, Frankfort, Sr.
LB – Seth McIntire, Liberty Harrison, Sr.
LB – Peyton Shanholtz, Frankfort, Sr.
LB – Gavin Shamblin, Sissonville, Sr.
LB – Dillon Taylor, Poca, Jr.
DB – Jahiem House, Bluefield, Sr.
DB –Brayden Mineard, Oak Glen, Jr.
DB – Jadon Hershberger, Shady Spring, Jr.
P – Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont, Sr.
Utility – Gage Patterson, Oak Glen,Jr. (captain)
Utility – Zack Frye, Man, Sr.
Utility – Devin Vandergrift, Bridgeport, Sr.
Special Honorable Mention
Michael Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Chase Berry, Chapmanville; Caden Biser, Keyser; JJ Blank, Frankfort; Danny Bush, Roane County; McQuade Canada, Wyoming East; Jay Cook, Poca; Andrew Deal, Nicholas County; Preston Dingess, Mingo Central; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; Cam Foster, Nitro; Cameron Frye, Man; Jordan Gay, Lewis County; Cody Griffith, Lincoln; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Erick Grimmett, Man; Elijah Gillette, Weir; TJ Guire, Elkins; Marcel Guy, Independence; Devin Hatfield, Mingo Central; Payton Hawkins, Lincoln; Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh; Brian Henderson, Bridgeport; Eli Kirkendall, Lincoln County; Nate Kowlaski, Fairmont Senior; Colton Kennedy, River View; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Clay Lester, Wyoming East; Nick Marley, Frankfort; Jamison Maynard, Wayne; Sam Milton, Man; Jansen Moreland, Frankfort; Gunner Murphy, North Marion; Elijah Payton, Clay County; Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Wyatt Stanley, Point Pleasant; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Ty Thorne, North Marion; Corey Townsend, Logan; Isaiah Valentine, Shady Spring; Bryce Wamsley, Liberty Harrison; Brandon Wiley, Bluefield.
Honorable Mention
Aaron Adkins, Wayne; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Owen Bass, Clay County; Jake Bishop, Wyoming East; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Preston Brown, Oak Glen; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Nick Chaney, Oak Glen; Drew Clark, Shady Spring; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Drew Curtis, Weir; Gage Dickson, North Marion; Caleb Dingess, Scott; Joe Dingledein, Grafton; Derrick Flack, Bluefield; Ben George, Robert C. Byrd; Blake Goode, Westside; Juwaun Green, Bluefield; Waylon Hensley, Chapmanville; Justin Hill, Nicholas County; Jacob Justice, River View; Gabe Keech, Poca; Will Knight, Philip Barbour; Eli Kyle, Liberty Harrison; Matthew Lilly, PikeView; Caden Lookabill, Wyoming East; Matt Malick, Oak Glen; Jahkari Mesidor, North Marion; Dakota McBride, Wyoming East; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Hayden Miller, Independence; Jacob Muncy, Point Pleasant; Nathan Murray, Nitro; Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior; Ricky Newbrough, North Marion; Austin Parsons, Lincoln County; Zach Paxton, Herbert Hoover; Riley Perkins, Clay County; Luke Pollock, East Fairmont; Dom Postlewait, East Fairmont; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Sam Romano, Bridgeport; Seth Ross, Wyoming East; Trey Sams, Poca; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Jameson Shaffer, Sissonville; Te’amo Shelton Oak Hill; Aiden Slack, Logan; Jordan Hayes, Logan; Hayden Stein, Frankfort; Andrew Stutler, Clay County; Payton Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Rodney VanDevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Malachi West, Fairmont Senior.