Man High School will serve as the hosts for the upcoming Class AA sectional volleyball tournament beginning on Saturday.
The Lady Billies (12-21-2) have also been awarded the number one seed.
Man comes into sectional play having lost eight out of its last nine matches. The Lady Billies beat Scott 3-0 on Oct. 17, then closed out the regular season with 2-0 losses to Pikeview and Westside in a tri-match on Oct. 24 at Westside.
The double-elimination sectional tourney is set to begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Man High School as No. 4 seed Scott (12-15-1) takes on No. 5 Logan (6-28-2). Logan is just 1-12-1 over its last 14 matches. The Lady Cats tied Sissonville 1-1 on Oct. 19 and beat Wyoming East 2-0 on Oct. 14.
The winner of the Logan/Scott match is set to face top seed Man at noon. A loser’s bracket game will then be played at 2 p.m.
Also at 10 a.m. at the Man Middle School gym, No. 3 seed Chapmanville Regional (13-10) takes on No. 6 Lincoln County (7-19). The Panthers are 4-2 over its last six matches with 2-0 wins over Poca, Logan, Sissonville and Hannan.
The winner of the Chapmanville/Lincoln County match takes on No. 2 seed Mingo Central (17-18) at noon. The Miners are 4-2 over the course of their last six matches with wins over Chapmanville, Logan, Tug Valley and Lincoln County.
A loser’s bracket will follow at 2 p.m. at Man Middle.
Sectional play continues on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 and 8 p.m. with the championship match set for Nov. 6 at 6.
Admission is $6.
