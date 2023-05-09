Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN – For the third straight year, the Man Lady Hillbillies are the Class A Region IV Section I Champions.

The top-seeded Lady ‘Billies capped off an undefeated sectional tournament as they shutout No. 2 seed Buffalo by a final of 8-0 in six innings on Tuesday evening at the Man High School Softball Field.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you