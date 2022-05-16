MAN – Top-seeded Man was able to silence the hot-hitting bats of the Sherman Tide in the Class A Region IV Section I Championship on Monday night at William “Tootie” Carter Field as they came away with a 10-3 victory.
With the win the Hillbillies keep their season alive as they advance to the Region IV Championship round where they will play Section II Champion Wahama (22-5) in a best-of-three series beginning on May 23.
Coming into this game the Sherman hitters had been on a tear as they had scored at least 10 runs in three of their last four games, including 13 runs in a 13-9 Tide victory over Man on Saturday to force the winner-take-all.
Man pitching quieted the Tide bats in the second game on Monday as they held them to only three runs on seven hits after they had 11 runs and 10 hits in the first inning alone in Saturday's game.
"The other night was embarrassing, " Man coach Mike Crosby said. "For a team to score 11 runs on you in the first inning, especially in tournament play, its embarrassing and it hurts. All of the fundamentals that we practice so hard broke down bad. We fought back but we was in such a deficit there wasn't much we could do, but I thought we carried some of that momentum from that rally over into tonight. I'm proud of these guys for bouncing back, that's what good teams are supposed to do."
Man (20-9) jumped out to a quick lead against the Tide on Monday night as they loaded up the bases in the first inning and scored a run on a RBI groundout by Brady Hall-Montgomery.
Sherman was able to get out of the jam only allowing the one run as the score remained the same until the top of the third inning when Clay Massey walked, stole second, and then scored on a RBI single by the Tide's Holden Allen to knot the game up at one apiece.
The game remained tied at one until 'Billie freshman Braxton Messer put Man back on top as he manufactured a two out run all by himself in the bottom of the fourth. Messer worked a two-out walk, stole second and third, and then scurried home on an error by Tide third baseman Josh Jenkins to make it 2-1.
After working through the heart of the Sherman order to post a scoreless frame in the top of the fifth Man broke the game wide open in the bottom of the inning as coach Crosby elected to play some small ball and the move paid off as the 'Billies scored seven runs in the frame.
Caleb Vance brought in the first run of the fifth on a line drive RBI single. After a walk to Caleb Blevins put two runners on base with one out, Man laid down four consecutive sacrifice bunts and the Tide allowed three runs to score to make it 6-1 before they were able to record the second out in the inning.
Leadoff hitter Jace Adkins capped the inning off with a two-run double to make the score 9-1.
"We try to start off a traditional game of swinging the bat, hitting and running stuff like that. And today it was unfortunate early on we hit some balls hard but they were right at people," coach Crosby said. "So I look at coach Jack (Daniels) over at third and I'm like 'okay its time to turn the juice on.' It's real similar to what Logan does, which I used to coach at Logan under (Roger) Gertz so I got a good taste of it down there. When you want to get runs in bunches try to put some pressure on the defense. It worked for us tonight and its worked for us in the past. It doesn't always work, but it done pretty good tonight."
Sherman got a pair of runs back on a two-run single by Jenkins in the sixth but it was all for naught as Man got a run back in the bottom half and then secured the win.
Messer eared the win in relief for the 'Billies as he went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with six Ks. Preston Blankenship also pitched and threw 2.1 innings of scoreless ball allowing three hits with five Ks.
Jared Butcher took the loss for coach Jeremiah Pettry's Sherman squad as he went 4.2 innings and gave up nine runs, four earned, on seven hits with two Ks and four walks.
Man will now turn to sights to the Region IV Championship which will be played from May 23 to May 25. Game one of the three game set will be played at Wahama, game two will be back in Man, and the "if-necessary" game three would be back in Wahama.
"The main thing is we're going to have to pitch and hit our spots," Crosby said. "And then when they put it in play we're going to have to play defense. At the plate if the bats aren't working we'll resort to whatever we have to to put some runs on the board. We've got to be strong in all three facets of the game."
The loss for Sherman ended their season with a final record of 22-9.
Score by Inning
SHS: 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 - 3 7 3
MHS: 1 0 0 1 7 1 x - 10 6 1