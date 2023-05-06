MAN - The top-seeded Man Lady 'Billies hosted second-seeded Buffalo on Friday night in the Class A Region IV Section 1 semifinals and topped the Lady Bison 3-2 to advance to Tuesday's sectional title game.
On Tuesday Man will face the winner of Buffalo and fourth-seeded Tug Valley, who play in an elimination game Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo.
A two-run homer by the Lady Bison's Rachael Affolter in the top of the first inning gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.
However, the Lady 'Billies came right back with a pair of runs the next half-inning after a run-scoring single by Radford commit Morgan Cooper and a Buffalo error tied the game at 2-all.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the third frame as Cooper belted a solo home run to center to put Man in the lead at 3-2. There were no more runs scored by either team and the hosts held on for the victory.
Cooper was 2-2 with a homer and two RBI for the Lady 'Billies. Mattie Carroll went 1-3 with a double, and Melody Rozzell hit safely once.
Cooper pitched all seven innings in the circle, striking out a whopping 17 batters with only one walk while surrendering two earned runs and just two hits.
Man improved to 15-3 on the season with the win.
Score by innings:
BHS: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 2 3
MHS: 2 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 4 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.