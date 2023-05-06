Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Man's Peyton Lusk swings the bat against Logan on April 24.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

MAN - The top-seeded Man Lady 'Billies hosted second-seeded Buffalo on Friday night in the Class A Region IV Section 1 semifinals and topped the Lady Bison 3-2 to advance to Tuesday's sectional title game.

On Tuesday Man will face the winner of Buffalo and fourth-seeded Tug Valley, who play in an elimination game Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

