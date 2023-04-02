Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN - The Man softball team split two games with county rival Logan and Buffalo last week, losing on the road to the Lady Wildcats 4-3 on Tuesday before coming back home and topping the Lady Bison 3-0 on Wednesday.

LOGAN 4 MAN 3

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

