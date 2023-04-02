MAN - The Man softball team split two games with county rival Logan and Buffalo last week, losing on the road to the Lady Wildcats 4-3 on Tuesday before coming back home and topping the Lady Bison 3-0 on Wednesday.
LOGAN 4 MAN 3
MAN - The Man softball team split two games with county rival Logan and Buffalo last week, losing on the road to the Lady Wildcats 4-3 on Tuesday before coming back home and topping the Lady Bison 3-0 on Wednesday.
LOGAN 4 MAN 3
The Lady ‘Billies traveled to county rival Logan on Tuesday looking to start the year 3-0, but they instead fell to 2-1 as the Lady Wildcats overcame a slow start to win by a final score of 4-3.
Man pitcher and Radford commit Morgan Cooper was firing on all cylinders early on, forcing many swings and misses from the Lady Wildcats.
A double from Mattie Carroll gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
However, the tide turned for the Lady Cats’ bats in the bottom of the third as they tied the game at 2-2 via an error by Man’s Zoey Jackson and a run-scoring single from Harlee Quick.
Logan jumped in front 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth frame thanks to a two-run single by Myleigh Adkins, but the visitors cut their deficit to one at 4-3 the next half inning as Peyton Lusk belted a solo homer to center field.
The Lady Wildcats pitching held up the rest of the contest as Logan held on for the one-run win.
McKinlee Cline led the Lady ‘Billies at the dish, going 2-3. Carroll was 1-4 with two RBI and a double. Lusk’s one hit was the solo home run in the top of the sixth, and Kylie Blevins and Jacklynn Barnett had one hit a piece.
Cooper threw six frames for Man and struck out 14 Lady Wildcats. She only issued one walk and gave up six hits with one earned run.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 – 3 6 2
LHS: 0 0 2 0 2 0 – 4 6 2
MAN 3 BUFFALO 0
Head coach Randy Epperly’s team bounced back from the loss at Logan on Tuesday by returning home the next day and shutting out visiting Buffalo by a 3-0 final score on Wednesday.
Mattie Carroll hit a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Man a 1-0 lead.
Then, Jacklynn Barnett crushed a solo bomb of her own to center in the home half of the sixth to increase the hosts’ lead to 2-0. The Lady Billies’ Peyton Lusk followed that up with an RBI single to up their advantage to 3-0 in the frame. That was the final count.
Carroll was 3-3 from the plate for Man with her one RBI coming courtesy of the solo home run in the fourth. Barnett’s one hit was her home run, and Lusk’s one base-knock was her run-scoring single. Morgan Cooper had the other hit for the Lady ‘Billies.
Cooper dominated once again on the mound for Man, tossing a complete game one-hit shutout of the Lady Bison with a staggering 17 strikeouts and one walk.
The Lady ‘Billies now sit at 3-1 on the 2023 season, and their next matchup will be this Friday at St. Mary’s in a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Score by innings:
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 1
MHS: 0 0 0 1 0 2 – 3 6 2
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.