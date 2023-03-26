Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN - The Man softball team has started the 2023 season 2-0 after a pair of road wins, 12-0 at Mingo Central last Monday and 6-1 at Sherman last Thursday.

It was two of three straight road games to open the campaign for the Lady 'Billies, with the next one coming on Tuesday at cross-county rival Logan. 

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you