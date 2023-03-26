MAN — The Man softball team has started the 2023 season 2-0 after a pair of road wins, 12-0 at Mingo Central last Monday and 6-1 at Sherman last Thursday.
It was two of three straight road games to open the campaign for the Lady ‘Billies, with the next one coming on Tuesday at cross-county rival Logan.
MAN 12 MINGO CENTRAL 0
Last Monday, Man wasted no time getting the offense going in 2023 as they traveled to Mingo Central and roughed up the Lady Miners to the tune of 12 runs in a 12-0 shutout win atop Miner Mountain.
The Lady ‘Billies put up four runs in the bottom of the second inning courtesy of two-run double from Melody Rozzell, a throwing error from Mingo Central and then an RBI single from Zoey Jackson. They led 4-0 after two.
Rozzell drove in another run with a single in the top of the third frame to increase Man’s lead to 5-0.
Another throwing error from the Lady Miners in the top of the fourth allowed Man’s Kylie Blevins to cross the plate and up their lead to 6-0, and then Jackson came through again in the top of the fifth with an RBI double to score Trista Marcum and make it a 7-0 game.
Head coach Randy Epperly’s squad continued to pour it on in the top of the sixth as they put up five runs in the frame.
Rozzell had an outstanding day at the plate for Man, going a perfect four-for-four and driving in three runs. Jackson (three RBI), Blevins (one RBI), Peyton Lusk (one RBI), and Mattie Carroll each had two hits. Morgan Cooper had one hit in five plate appearances.
Cooper also started on the mound for the Lady Billies’, and she tossed a six-inning, complete game shutout without giving up a hit, a run, or a walk. She sat down 15 Lady Miners.
MAN 6 SHERMAN 1
The Lady ‘Billies hit the road again to Sherman on Thursday and they came up clutch in the late innings to escape with a 6-1 win in nine frames.
The affair was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when the Lady Tide hit a solo homer to center field to take a 1-0 lead.
But then, Zoey Jackson singled to right field in the top of the seventh frame to plate Mattie Carroll and tie things up at one all. With two outs and Melody Rozzell on third base, however, Kylie Blevins grounded out and the contest remained deadlocked.
The game went to extra innings and it was still a 1-1 game going into the top of the ninth, but that’s when the Lady ‘Billies blew the game open.
They put up five runs thanks to a a double from Blevins, an RBI groundout from McKinlee Cline, a run-scoring single from Jacklynn Barnett, and then a two-run triple from Carroll.
Carroll (two RBI), Barnett (one RBI), and Blevins (one RBI) each had two hits for the Lady ‘Billies. Rozzell and Jackson had one hit a piece while the latter drove in a run.
Morgan Cooper had as good an outing as you could ask for on the hill for Man, pitching all nine frames and striking out an unbelievable 20 batters. She only gave up two hits and one earned run while issuing five walks.
