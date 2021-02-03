The 2021 high school softball season schedule has been released for the Man Lady Billies and several interesting games are on the slate.
Man, which saw its entire 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to open the season on April 13 at Van.
The Lady Billies then host Westside on April 14 in the home opener before playing a pair of games at Point Pleasant on April 17 and hosting county rival Logan on April 19.
Due to the delay of the basketball season, the spring sports season has been delayed as well.
It will start and end roughly a month later than normal.
The season is slated to culminate June 22-24 with the state softball tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Little Creek Park, which features several turfed fields, was scheduled to host last year’s state tournament for the first time ever. That never happened due to the shutdown.
The state tournament had been played at Vienna’s Jackson Memorial Park the last 17 years since 2003.
Little Creek Park had hosted the 2019 11-12-year-old State Little League Tournament in which the Man All-Stars ended up being the state runner-ups.
The Lady Billies also have some other interesting match-ups this season, including home-and-away series with county rivals Logan and Chapmanville.
Man is also set to play in Chapmanville’s tournament, May 6-8.
The Lady Billies, which head back down to Class A after spending the last four years as a Double-A school, also has home-and-away series with Class A power Buffalo, 2A teams Wyoming East, Westside and Mingo Central and new Class A sectional rivals Tug Valley and Sherman. A single game against Class AA Scott is also on the schedule.
The regular season finale is set for May 28 at home against Buffalo.
Sectionals begin May 31 with the regionals set to start on June 14.
2021 Man High School Softball Schedule:
April 13: at Van, 5:30 p.m.
April 14: Westside, 6 p.m.
April 17 vs. TBA , at Point Pleasant, 1 p.m.
April 17: at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.
April 19: Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 20: at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
April 22: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: Scott, 5:30 p.m.
April 27: Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
April 28: at Riverview, 5:30 p.m.
April 29: at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
April 30: Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
May 1: Princeton, 1 p.m.
May 3: at Tolsia, 5:30 p.m.
May 5: at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
May 6-8: at Chapmanville tourney, TBA
May 10: at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
May 11: Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 12: at Westside, 5:30 p.m.
May 14: Van, 5:30 p.m.
May 17: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
May 20: at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
May 21: Tolsia, 5:30 p.m.
May 22: at Princeton, 1 p.m.
May 24: at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 26: Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
May 28: Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
May 31: Sectionals, TBA
June 14: Regionals, TBA
June 22: State Tournament, at South Charleston, TBA